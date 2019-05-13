Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Adityanath Recalls Bull That Entered SP-BSP Rally, Says Nandi Had Gone to Hurt 'Friends of Butchers'

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that he had told the bull to spare the opposition alliance since the Model Code of Conduct is still in place.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Adityanath Recalls Bull That Entered SP-BSP Rally, Says Nandi Had Gone to Hurt 'Friends of Butchers'
Following the rally in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also quipped saying that the bull had just come to "air its grievances". (Image : @yadavakhilesh)
Loading...
New Delhi: Weeks after the incident of a charging bull kicked up a literal storm at a Mahagathbandhan rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, CM Yogi Adityanath recalled the scene in a jibe against his political rivals.

The Chief Minister said that the animal had gone to teach a lesson to those who are "friends of butchers".

"Nandi (the bull in Hindu mythology that serves as Shiva's mount) went to a mahagathbandhan rally to teach the 'friends of butchers' a lesson. But I told Nandi baba to spare them because the Model Code of Conduct is still in place due to the elections... it can continue its work after the polls," news agency ANI quoted him as saying at a rally in Kushinagar district on Monday.

Anti-cow slaughter laws in the state have been strengthened since Adityanath took up the mantle of CM. This has constantly drawn the ire of opposition parties, who say the move was only done to encourage vigilante violence.

It has also been criticised for flooding the state with stray cattle.

Following the rally in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also quipped saying that the bull had just come to "air its grievances". "It probably thought that a helicopter from Hardoi is coming...It had come with its own set of complaints," Yadav had said.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram