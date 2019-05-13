English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adityanath Recalls Bull That Entered SP-BSP Rally, Says Nandi Had Gone to Hurt 'Friends of Butchers'
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that he had told the bull to spare the opposition alliance since the Model Code of Conduct is still in place.
Following the rally in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also quipped saying that the bull had just come to "air its grievances". (Image : @yadavakhilesh)
Loading...
New Delhi: Weeks after the incident of a charging bull kicked up a literal storm at a Mahagathbandhan rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, CM Yogi Adityanath recalled the scene in a jibe against his political rivals.
The Chief Minister said that the animal had gone to teach a lesson to those who are "friends of butchers".
"Nandi (the bull in Hindu mythology that serves as Shiva's mount) went to a mahagathbandhan rally to teach the 'friends of butchers' a lesson. But I told Nandi baba to spare them because the Model Code of Conduct is still in place due to the elections... it can continue its work after the polls," news agency ANI quoted him as saying at a rally in Kushinagar district on Monday.
Anti-cow slaughter laws in the state have been strengthened since Adityanath took up the mantle of CM. This has constantly drawn the ire of opposition parties, who say the move was only done to encourage vigilante violence.
It has also been criticised for flooding the state with stray cattle.
Following the rally in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also quipped saying that the bull had just come to "air its grievances". "It probably thought that a helicopter from Hardoi is coming...It had come with its own set of complaints," Yadav had said.
The Chief Minister said that the animal had gone to teach a lesson to those who are "friends of butchers".
"Nandi (the bull in Hindu mythology that serves as Shiva's mount) went to a mahagathbandhan rally to teach the 'friends of butchers' a lesson. But I told Nandi baba to spare them because the Model Code of Conduct is still in place due to the elections... it can continue its work after the polls," news agency ANI quoted him as saying at a rally in Kushinagar district on Monday.
Anti-cow slaughter laws in the state have been strengthened since Adityanath took up the mantle of CM. This has constantly drawn the ire of opposition parties, who say the move was only done to encourage vigilante violence.
It has also been criticised for flooding the state with stray cattle.
Following the rally in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also quipped saying that the bull had just come to "air its grievances". "It probably thought that a helicopter from Hardoi is coming...It had come with its own set of complaints," Yadav had said.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- I Know Who I am and What I Say: Ranbir Breaks Silence On Kangana Calling Him 'Irresponsible'
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results