'Bulldozer Mama' Unstoppable in Madhya Pradesh, Houses of Sexual Assault Accused, Criminals Demolished

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who recently became the longest-serving Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party, seems unstoppable in his ‘Bulldozer Mama’ avatar, targeting the criminals, much on the lines of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Having demolished properties of several hardened criminals in the recent past, Chouhan has intensified his campaign against lawbreakers. On Tuesday, the government razed down the house of Abdul Shadab Usmani, an accused in the gang rape and murder case along with his two servants. District collector Vandana Vaidya said that Usmani had a house constructed on 1,300 sq m of farmland as against 300 sq m. Action on his associates is also underway, said the collector, adding Usmani is already under police custody.

On March 19 last, the man had taken a local 28-year-old woman to picnic at Kshirsagar and killed her after raping her.

On similar lines, the police freed the pricey land of the SDOP office in Chhatarpur by demolishing the construction of land mafia Santosh Patwa on Tuesday. It was a long pending complaint that Patwa had encroached upon the land belonging to the government.

On Monday, the buildings of Bhuru, Zaheeruddin and Umar Khan, who had kidnapped a 20-year-old Karan Singh over a money lending dispute, were demolished.

Recently a man had died in communal violence in Raisen district and the administration besides apprehending the accused had demolished their illegal houses. Besides, houses of three gang-rape accused were razed down by the administration days ago. Anguished by the rape incident, the locals had demanded stringent action on the perpetrators.

A similar action was taken in Seoni against a rape accused on Monday.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has even put up posters of the CM in the avatar of ‘Bulldozer Mama’ in Bhopal.

Sharma, speaking to the media on Tuesday, said whoever threatens the safety of women and who breaks the law, will be dealt with by a bulldozer.

Asked by the media about his new bulldozer avatar, Chouhan said MP has no place for criminals and the clout of goons will be destroyed completely. Chouhan was in Chandpura village in Silvani (Raisen district) to meet the family of Raju Adivasi, who had died in a recent communal clash and announced financial and other assistance for the family.

Meanwhile, Congress media cell vice-chairman Bhupendra Gupta called it a political stunt and advised the Shivraj government to use such force against those who swindle crores in corruption cases exposed almost daily in the state.

