Hundreds of people from Ayodhya met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday in Lucknow alleging that the district administration is bulldozing their houses. However, the Ayodhya administration refuted allegations saying these houses were constructed in the floodplains.

Those who met the SP chief included 30 families of army personnel as well. They also levelled some serious allegations against the MLA and Mayor of Ayodhya. During the meeting, many people narrated how they got plots in Ayodhya with their hard-earned money and got their houses constructed and now the Ayodhya Development Authority and the district administration are eager to demolish their houses.

They raised questions as to how can their houses be illegal when their land is registered as residential land in the government documents during the plotting, while the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is also providing all facilities. They appealed to the former chief minister seeking his intervention in the matter.

Former Minister in SP government Pawan Pandey and SP Ayodhya Chief Shyamkrishna Shrivastava were also present on the occasion.

