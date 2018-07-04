Bullet Train is a Magic Train, it Might Never Become Reality, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the ambitious bullet train project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is a “magic train which might never be seen in reality.”Rahul, on his two-day visit to Amethi, attacked PM Modi, BJP and RSS. “Today there are three major challenges in front of India, unemployment, inflation and condition of farmers. If unemployment ends, inflation will be reduced. India is the third most powerful emerging power after USA and China and we want India to shine on the international front,” he said.The Congress chief accused the central government of ignoring the interests of the farmers and working for the benefit of industrialists.“What is PM Modi, RSS and BJP doing today? PM Modi has given the maximum money of the country in the hands of five to ten industrialists, while small entrepreneurs are being ignored. Last year PM Modi waved off zero rupees of our farmers but he waved off Rs 2 lakh crore of 15 people. The money collected after GST and demonetisation was given away to Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. The farmers of the country have been finished by PM Modi,” Rahul added.Rahul said the bullet train project will be completed during Congress regime. “PM Modi shared swing with Chinese President in Gujarat, where bullet train project was announced. But that bullet train is actually a magic train which might never be seen in reality. PM Modi obliged China, but on the other hand Chinese forces intruded in Doklam. Our PM remained silent on the issue of Doklam and did not utter a word against China.”The Amethi MP also said that if a RSS person sees a Hindu, he also notices his caste, but the Congress party talks about connecting everyone.After addressing a gathering in Fursatganj, Rahul went to visit the family of the deceased farmer Abdul Sattar in Dhingai village in Jayas area. Sattar died allegedly after waiting for two days to sell his produce at a local government crop purchase centre.While the victim’s brother alleged that Sattar died of a heart attack, as he was worried overselling his the produce, the authorities maintained that the cause of the death could not be confirmed in the postmortem report.