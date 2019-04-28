‘Bunch of Idiots’: After Mayawati, Chidambaram Hits Out at PM Modi Over His Caste Status

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that he never used his caste in politics as the war of words over him being of a ‘backward caste’ continued.In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that Modi had campaigned in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls using his caste and is now denying it.“In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses? (sic)” he said.“Mr Narendra Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): "I am an OBC". Now, he says he has no caste! (sic),” the Congress veteran wrote in another tweet.On Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati too took a jibe at PM Modi over his statement claiming to be from the “most backward caste.” She accused Modi of using caste for his political gains.“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said.Later, PM Modi, in a rally in UP’s Kannauj, said that he should not be dragged into caste politics."Mayawatiji, I am most backward. I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics. 130 crore people are my family," he said.