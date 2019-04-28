Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘Bunch of Idiots’: After Mayawati, Chidambaram Hits Out at PM Modi Over His Caste Status

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that Modi had campaigned in the 2014 Lok abha polls using his caste and is now denying it.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Bunch of Idiots’: After Mayawati, Chidambaram Hits Out at PM Modi Over His Caste Status
File photo of former finance minister P Chidambaram. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that he never used his caste in politics as the war of words over him being of a ‘backward caste’ continued.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that Modi had campaigned in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls using his caste and is now denying it.

“In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses? (sic)” he said.

“Mr Narendra Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): "I am an OBC". Now, he says he has no caste! (sic),” the Congress veteran wrote in another tweet.

On Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati too took a jibe at PM Modi over his statement claiming to be from the “most backward caste.” She accused Modi of using caste for his political gains.

“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said.

Later, PM Modi, in a rally in UP’s Kannauj, said that he should not be dragged into caste politics.

"Mayawatiji, I am most backward. I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics. 130 crore people are my family," he said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram