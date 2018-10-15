'Bungalow, Z-plus Security Show Shivpal Yadav Working for BJP': Ally Rajbhar Attacks UP Govt

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar once again trained his guns on the state government, claiming that the allotment of bungalow and provision of Z-plus security to Shivpal Yadav showed that he had started working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The decision of the Yogi Adityanath government to provide the amenities to Yadav — brother of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader — had not gone down well with Rajbhar, who said his demand for a government building for party office has been ignored for more than a year."I had been asking for a government bungalow for office since March 2017 but don't know why they were afraid of granting me one... A decision was taken to allot the bungalow vacated by Mayawati to Shivpalji for his party," Rajbhar, the cabinet minister for Department of Backward Classes Welfare, said.On Monday, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader was quoted as saying by ANI: “Allotting bungalow and giving Z+ security to Shivpal Yadav clearly gives the message that he is being given protection by BJP and has started working for BJP.”Rajbhar shares a blow hot, blow cold relationship with his ally and is known for his outbursts against the government.On Sunday, he warned the BJP that it would suffer a setback in the upcoming elections if it failed to clarify its stand on reservation for backwards. The minister further told the party that the “poor will take your money, eat your chicken but not vote for you if you don't do anything for the community”."Garib tumhara (BJP) note bhi lega, murga bhi khaayega par tumhe vote nahi dega agar tune kaam nahi kiya toh. Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana aur Noorpur ka result yaad karlena (The poor will take your money, eat your chicken but not vote for you if you don’t work. Remember the results of Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana)," Rajbhar was quoted as saying by ANI.