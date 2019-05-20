English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Buoyed by Exit Poll Results, Amit Shah to Host Dinner for NDA Leaders Tomorrow
Exit poll results predicted that Narendra Modi was likely to beat all odds and create history by being the leader of the first non-Congress led alliance to return to power at the Centre, possibly by a bigger margin this time.
BJP chief Amit Shah at an election rally.
Loading...
Buoyed by the results of exit polls, which predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party chief Amit Shah is all set to host dinner for NDA leaders on Tuesday. The Union council of ministers is also likely to meet the same day.
The development follows the outcome of exit polls on Sunday, which predicted that not only was there a Modi wave in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but this wave was bigger than the ‘TsuNamo’ of 2014. Narendra Modi is likely to beat all odds and create history by being the leader of the first non-Congress led alliance to return to power at the Centre, possibly by a bigger margin this time.
In such a scenario, the BJP would make attempts to keep its flock together, especially when parties such as the JD(U) have reminded the party of its “alliance dharma”.
While the BJP has expressed confidence that it will exceed even the exit poll figure, the Congress has clarified that it will wait for May 23, the day results are announced. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too rubbished the exit polls as “gossip” and refused to pay attention to them.
The development follows the outcome of exit polls on Sunday, which predicted that not only was there a Modi wave in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but this wave was bigger than the ‘TsuNamo’ of 2014. Narendra Modi is likely to beat all odds and create history by being the leader of the first non-Congress led alliance to return to power at the Centre, possibly by a bigger margin this time.
In such a scenario, the BJP would make attempts to keep its flock together, especially when parties such as the JD(U) have reminded the party of its “alliance dharma”.
While the BJP has expressed confidence that it will exceed even the exit poll figure, the Congress has clarified that it will wait for May 23, the day results are announced. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too rubbished the exit polls as “gossip” and refused to pay attention to them.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- Huawei Will no Longer Have Access to Android, as Google Suspends Business With Chinese Company
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results