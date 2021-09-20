'Bureaucracy Is Only There to Carry Politicians' Chappals': Uma Bharti Derides Officers in Viral Video

Kicking up a potential row, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti said in a viral video that “bureaucracy is nothing but only carries our (politicians’) slippers".

News18 could not independently confirm the veracity of the video.

Bharti, reportedly at an event, was seen discussing the kinds of relations ruling politicians have with bureaucracy, in viral video. She then says that “bureaucracy is nothing, it’s there to carry our chappals (slippers)".

She said that “you are wrong if you think those in power depend on bureaucrats completely", claiming that she had been a union minister and a Chief Minister for 11 years so she knows that they (officers) have a discussion with the politicians first before putting up a file on any issue.

Sources claim that the video was shot on September 19 when a delegation of OBCs called her on and handed a memorandum on their demands.

On being asked to comment on caste-based census, the former union minister was heard saying that she will only speak on the issue once all the castes adopt a unanimous resolution on this.

Bharti was quick to regret the language she used for bureaucrats, after the media reported her remarks.

“An OBC delegation had met me couple of days ago and this wasn’t a formal meeting. The reality is that honest bureaucracy always sides with strong, truthful and good intended leaders. Also my personal experience. I regret the indecent language used by me and have learnt a lesson to use decent words even if said in a limited group,” she said.

