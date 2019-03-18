English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bureaucrats 'Browbeaten, Threatened' for Backing Early J&K Assembly Polls: Omar Abdullah
Abdullah has been outspoken against the Election Commission's decision to not hold assembly elections in the state simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
File image of Omar Abdullah.
Loading...
Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah claimed on Monday that bureaucrats, who backed early Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, were being "browbeaten and threatened" using performance appraisals against them.
Abdullah has been outspoken against the Election Commission's decision to not hold assembly elections in the state simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"I'm shocked to hear how officers who have supported early assembly elections are being browbeaten & threatened using their performance appraisals against them to get them to toe the line," Abdullah, a former chief minister, said in a series of tweets.
Soon after the Election Commission announced not to hold assembly elections in the state for the time being, the NC leader had said that the Centre has surrendered before Pakistan, militants and separatists as they were the ones who did not want the polls to be held in time.
"No honest officer should fear these threats. We must put the greater good ahead of our personal preferences & benefits. Those people making the threats will not remain in the state for very long," the former chief minister said.
Abdullah said while some of the officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir had no stake in the state, few others were securing post-retirement postings.
"Some have no stakes in the state & some are looking at post retirement postings in cushy appointments. Whatever their reasons they have chosen to put their personal interest ahead of the greater good," he said.
"One day we will talk about the cabal of officers in J&K who for their own selfish reasons have taken it upon themselves to scuttle democracy in the state," he added.
Abdullah has been outspoken against the Election Commission's decision to not hold assembly elections in the state simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"I'm shocked to hear how officers who have supported early assembly elections are being browbeaten & threatened using their performance appraisals against them to get them to toe the line," Abdullah, a former chief minister, said in a series of tweets.
Soon after the Election Commission announced not to hold assembly elections in the state for the time being, the NC leader had said that the Centre has surrendered before Pakistan, militants and separatists as they were the ones who did not want the polls to be held in time.
"No honest officer should fear these threats. We must put the greater good ahead of our personal preferences & benefits. Those people making the threats will not remain in the state for very long," the former chief minister said.
Abdullah said while some of the officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir had no stake in the state, few others were securing post-retirement postings.
"Some have no stakes in the state & some are looking at post retirement postings in cushy appointments. Whatever their reasons they have chosen to put their personal interest ahead of the greater good," he said.
"One day we will talk about the cabal of officers in J&K who for their own selfish reasons have taken it upon themselves to scuttle democracy in the state," he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi 7 Announced With Snapdragon 632, Dual-Cameras: Here’s Everything You Need Know
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
- Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India for Rs 15.49 Lakh
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Game During Ban in This State
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results