'Burn My Effigy if You Hate Me, But Don't…' Highlights of Modi's Speech at Delhi Poll Rally Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Nodi kicked off the BJP’s election campaign in Delhi, which has witnessed massive protests against NRC-CAA. He said the amended law is not meant to snatch away the rights of Indian Muslims.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
'Burn My Effigy if You Hate Me, But Don't…' Highlights of Modi's Speech at Delhi Poll Rally Amid Anti-CAA Protests
PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to address the burning issue of National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act, protests against which have claimed close to 20 lives so far.

Addressing a rally to kick off the BJP’s election campaign in Delhi, which has witnessed massive protests against NRC-CAA, Modi said the amended law is not meant to snatch away the rights of Indian Muslims.

Here are the highlights of the PM’s speech at the Vishal Rally in Ramlila Maidan:

- Citizenship law and NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims. There are no detention centres in India. The Congress and ‘urban Naxals’ are spreading lies about detention centres.

- There has been no appeal for peace from the seven-year-old party (indirect reference to Aam Aadmi Party), it shows violence has its indirect approval.

- 33,000 police personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty since independence, but are now being attacked mercilessly.

- My rivals should burn my effigy if they hate me, but they should not target the poor.

- We have never asked anyone if he goes to temple or mosque when it comes to implementing our schemes.

- Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries.

- I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work.

- I am not snatching anyone’s rights, I am giving rights instead.

