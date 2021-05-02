Burwan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Burwan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

67. Burwan (बुरवान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Burwan is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,16,528 eligible electors, of which 1,10,941 were male, 1,05,583 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Burwan in 2021 is 952.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,94,415 eligible electors, of which 1,01,910 were male, 92,504 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,158 eligible electors, of which 88,814 were male, 80,344 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Burwan in 2016 was 1,507. In 2011, there were 1,145.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Protima Rajak of INC won in this seat by defeating Shasthi Charan Mal of TMC by a margin of 15,002 votes which was 9.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Protima Rajak of INC won in this seat defeating Binoy Sarkar of RSP by a margin of 616 votes which was 0.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.09% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 67. Burwan Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Burwan are: Amiya Kumar Das (BJP), Jiban Krishna Saha (TMC), Shiladitya Haldar (INC), Naresh Kumar Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.03%, while it was 83.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 67. Burwan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 232. In 2011 there were 212 polling stations.

EXTENT:

67. Burwan constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. Biprasekhar, Burwan-I, Burwan-II, Kharjuna, Kuli, Kurunnurun, Panchthupi, Sabaldaha, Sabalpur, Sahora and Sundarpur GPs of CDB Burwan and 2. Godda, Jajan and Gundiria GPs of CDB Bharatpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Burwan is 219 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Burwan is: 23°53’46.7"N 87°55’57.7"E.

