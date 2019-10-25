Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Busy Selling Grocery at Family Shop on Dhanteras, Vijayvargiya Says One Must Not Forget His Roots

Regarding the outcome of the Jhabua Assembly bypoll where the Congress’ Kantilal Bhuria defeating BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuriya by a margin of over 27,000 votes, Vijayvargiya said the government machinery was misused.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 25, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Busy Selling Grocery at Family Shop on Dhanteras, Vijayvargiya Says One Must Not Forget His Roots
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Bhopal: Mostly seen hurling attacks on his opponents and strategising the BJP’s next course of action, the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was busy in a different role on the occasion of Dhanteras on Thursday — dealing in grocery at his family shop in Indore.

While selling daily items to customers and interacting with locals who have known him since years, Vijayvargiya said his late father had taught him that one should never forget his roots.

He said that when he was a student leader, he used to spend a lot of time at the shop and meet locals. This had continued even after he was elected as a corporator and then an MLA. “These days, I mostly remain away from Indore, but on Dhanteras, I make it a point to be present at the shop,” the senior BJP leader added.

When told that his shopkeeper’s role was giving a tough time to his security personnel, he said, “Security is a gift to me from West Bengal.” Vijayvargiya is in charge of the party’s affairs in Bengal where the saffron camp has been making steady inroads over the last few years and where political violence has become a regular feature.

Regarding the outcome of the Jhabua Assembly bypoll which saw the Congress’ Kantilal Bhuria defeating BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuriya by a margin of over 27,000 votes, Vijayvargiya said the government machinery was misused during the election.

Asked about the BJP’s chances of forming government in Haryana, Vijayvargiya said his party would soon take charge in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
