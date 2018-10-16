English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Busy With Poll Preparation, Rahul Gandhi Calls Off Kolkata Visit During Durga Puja
The AICC chief, who had asked the party's Bengal unit to strengthen the organisation ahead of the crucial 2019 elections, was proposed to pay a visit to Kolkata on Ashtami.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city during Durga Puja has been called off due to his preoccupation with the campaign for elections in five states, a senior state Congress leader said on Tuesday.
The AICC chief, who had asked the party's Bengal unit to strengthen the organisation ahead of the crucial 2019 elections, was proposed to pay a visit to Kolkata on Ashtami (eighth) day of Durga puja on Wednesday.
“It was a tentative visit his schedule was not finalised. But now elections for five states have been announced and he is too preoccupied with the campaign in those states. So his visit to Kolkata has been called off for the time being,” state Congress president Somen Mitra said.
Gandhi had asked the party's newly appointed West Bengal unit to strengthen the organisation in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It was during this meeting last month that the proposal for Gandhi's visit to Bengal during Durga Puja — the biggest festival of Bengal — came up, according to state Congress sources.
Last month, Somen Mitra was made West Bengal's PCC president replacing Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.
The AICC chief, who had asked the party's Bengal unit to strengthen the organisation ahead of the crucial 2019 elections, was proposed to pay a visit to Kolkata on Ashtami (eighth) day of Durga puja on Wednesday.
“It was a tentative visit his schedule was not finalised. But now elections for five states have been announced and he is too preoccupied with the campaign in those states. So his visit to Kolkata has been called off for the time being,” state Congress president Somen Mitra said.
Gandhi had asked the party's newly appointed West Bengal unit to strengthen the organisation in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It was during this meeting last month that the proposal for Gandhi's visit to Bengal during Durga Puja — the biggest festival of Bengal — came up, according to state Congress sources.
Last month, Somen Mitra was made West Bengal's PCC president replacing Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- Saina, Srikanth, Sameer, Move Ahead; PV Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit from Denmark Open
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...