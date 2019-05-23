Take the pledge to vote

Buxar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP Leads at 11:50AM

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Buxar (बक्सर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Buxar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP Leads at 11:50AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Buxar (बक्सर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
33. Buxar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.25%. The estimated literacy level of Buxar is 70.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,32,338 votes which was 14.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Jagada Nand Singh of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,238 votes which was 0.36% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 21.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.

BJP
53774
49.74%
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
RJD
34553
31.96%
Jagadanand Singh
BSP
10643
9.84%
Sushil Kumar Singh
SBSP
1817
1.68%
Uday Narayan Rai
NOTA
1770
1.64%
Nota
JVKP
1472
1.36%
Anil Kumar
IND
1101
1.02%
Ramchandra Singh Yadav
IND
785
0.73%
Rakesh Kumar Ray
VPI
426
0.39%
Dhanjit Singh
IND
421
0.39%
Ranjit Singh
PSP(L)
320
0.30%
Ravi Raj
IND
278
0.26%
Arvind Kumar Pandey
IND
217
0.20%
Jay Prakash Ram
RD(U)
206
0.19%
Anil Kumar Rai
BMP
198
0.18%
Santosh Kumar Yadav
PPI(D)
136
0.13%
Binod Kumar Bikrant

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.51% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Buxar was: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,77,699 men, 7,62,929 women and 43 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Buxar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Buxar is: 25.5123 84.0999

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बक्सर, बिहार (Hindi); বক্সর, বিহার (Bengali); बक्सर, बिहार (Marathi); બક્સર, બિહાર (Gujarati); பக்ஸர், பீகார் (Tamil); బక్సర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಬಕ್ಸರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ബുക്സർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
