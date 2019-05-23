Buxar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP Leads at 11:50AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ashwini Kumar Choubey BJP Ashwini Kumar Choubey LEADING

Buxar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 53774 49.74% Ashwini Kumar Choubey Leading RJD 34553 31.96% Jagadanand Singh BSP 10643 9.84% Sushil Kumar Singh SBSP 1817 1.68% Uday Narayan Rai NOTA 1770 1.64% Nota JVKP 1472 1.36% Anil Kumar IND 1101 1.02% Ramchandra Singh Yadav IND 785 0.73% Rakesh Kumar Ray VPI 426 0.39% Dhanjit Singh IND 421 0.39% Ranjit Singh PSP(L) 320 0.30% Ravi Raj IND 278 0.26% Arvind Kumar Pandey IND 217 0.20% Jay Prakash Ram RD(U) 206 0.19% Anil Kumar Rai BMP 198 0.18% Santosh Kumar Yadav PPI(D) 136 0.13% Binod Kumar Bikrant

33. Buxar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.51% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.25%. The estimated literacy level of Buxar is 70.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,32,338 votes which was 14.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jagada Nand Singh of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,238 votes which was 0.36% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 21.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.19% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.51% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Buxar was: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,77,699 men, 7,62,929 women and 43 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Buxar is: 25.5123 84.0999Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बक्सर, बिहार (Hindi); বক্সর, বিহার (Bengali); बक्सर, बिहार (Marathi); બક્સર, બિહાર (Gujarati); பக்ஸர், பீகார் (Tamil); బక్సర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಬಕ್ಸರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ബുക്സർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).