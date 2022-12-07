AAP Defeats 'World's Biggest Party' in MCD Polls, Kejriwal Says Need Support from Both BJP & Cong Now

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dislodged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by crossing the majority mark of 126, according to results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The saffron party, which had so far bucked the trend predicted by various exit polls, emerged victorious on 99 seats till now. The Congress has managed to bag seven seats so far, while independent candidates have managed to skate claims on three seats.

AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media from the party office, where celebrations are underway. Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for the ‘grand victory’ and said, “now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful."

“I want the cooperation of the BJP & Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation," he added.

इस शानदार जीत के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का शुक्रिया और सबको बहुत-बहुत बधाई। अब हम सबको मिलकर दिल्ली को साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर बनाना है। https://t.co/SFkqmrAI6i— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, expressing gratitude towards the people of Delhi for making the party victorious in the civic polls, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia took a dig at BJP and said, the world’s biggest and most negative party has been defeated.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have elected staunch, honest and working Arvind Kejriwal. For us, it is not just a victory but a big responsibility," Sisodia tweeted.

दिल्ली MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी पर भरोसा करने के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार…दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे नेगेटिव पार्टी को हराकर दिल्ली की जनता ने कट्टर ईमानदार और काम करने वाले @ArvindKejriwal जी को जिताया है. हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ़ जीत नहीं बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 7, 2022

Party MP Sanjay Singh also slammed BJP-led Central government for delaying the civic polls in Delhi. Tweeting an old video of Home Minister Amit Shah challenging AAP to win the polls during a speech in Parliament, Singh wrote: “Home Minister Amit Shah Ji challenged in the Parliament of the country with great arrogance. The people of Delhi have given their verdict Sir. BJP rule of 15 years in MCD ends."

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai also congratulated Delhiites for AAP’s victory in MCD polls and said the party is committed to making Delhi “clean and beautiful".

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के नेतृत्व में MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी की जीत पर सभी दिल्लीवासियों को बधाई।यह काम की जीत है। आम आदमी पार्टी साफ-स्वच्छ और सुंदर दिल्ली बनाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) December 7, 2022

Earlier, addressing the media, party MP Raghav Chadha also hit out at the BJP for its “dirty politics".

“The BJP has got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the party that works for development. Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechad’ (mud) that the BJP tried to throw at Arvind Kejriwal. We will clean the garbage that the BJP has spread. We will transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world," Chadha said.

