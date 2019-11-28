By-election Results 2019 LIVE: Reply to BJP's Arrogance, Says Mamata as TMC Wins Kaliaganj, Kharagpur

By-election Results 2019 Live Updates: In good news for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats. TMC's Tapan Deb Sinha beat his nearest BJP rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar, while Congress and Left's joint candidate Dhitasree Roy finished third. The BJP had taken a lead of around 56,000 votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from this seat and this is the first time the TMC has won this seat in Bengal.

— Speaking to News18, Banerjee said: “This is the response of the people to BJP's arrogance. It is clear now that we will win all three seats, including the Kharagpur seat, for the first time

— Counting of votes for the West Bengal and Uttarakhand by-elections began at 8am. The Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal and Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh seat went to polls on Monday. Around 75.34 per cent of over 7 lakh electorate cast votes in the bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal, amid allegations that TMC activists orchestrated an attack on the BJP candidate from Karimpur segment, Jay Prakash Majumdar. Meanwhile, over 47 per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypolls. A total of 145 polling booths were set up in the constituency for 1, 05,711 voters.

— For the ruling TMC and the BJP, the bypolls in West Bengal were to be a litmus test before the 2021 state elections. The Congress and the CPI(M) that have come together after three years to contest the by-elections accused both the BJP and the TMC of vitiating the democratic atmosphere of the state.

— The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Pramatha Nath Ray died earlier this year. The other two seats went to polls as their MLAs — Trinamool's Mohua Moitra and BJP's Dilip Ghosh — were elected as members of parliament in May.

— Violence was reported in Bengal when BJP's Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was heckled, assaulted and kicked into bushes by the side of the road by Trinamool supporters during polling.

— Congress nominee Dhitashree Roy, supported by the CPI(M), is pitted against TMC's Tapan Deb Sinha and BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar at Kaliaganj. In Karimpur, the CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is in the reckoning against Majumdar and the ruling TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy. In Kharagpur Sadar, the contestants are Prem Chandra Jha of BJP, Chittaranjan Mandal of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance and Pradip Sarkar of the TMC.

— In Uttarakhand, polling was held peacefully and 47.48 per cent of the electorate cast their vote by 5 pm, Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer VK Jogdande said.

— Residents of Deodar village boycotted the bypoll, citing non-fulfilment of their demand for a link road. Despite much persuasion by officials, none of the461 voters in the village turned up to vote, Assistant Returning Officer Vidya SagarKapri said.

— The seat had fallen vacant after the death of sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June. Pant's wife Chandra is taking on Congress' Anju Lunthi in the bypoll. Samajwadi Party's Lalit Mohan Bhatt is the third contestant.

