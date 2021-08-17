By-election to Rajya Sabha Seat from Tamil Nadu to Be Held on September 13

Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu fell vacant following the death of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan (72) on March 23 this year following a heart attack.

He had earlier served as a minister in Tamil Nadu. The bypoll will be held on September 13, the poll panel said in a statement.

According to established practice, the counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling concludes at 4 pm on September 13. The commission said all Covid-related protocols will be followed during the poll.

Each individual will wear face mask during every election-related activity. At the entry of hall or premises used for election purposes, thermal scanning of all people will be carried out and sanitiser will be made available at all locations, the commission said. "The chief secretary, Tamil Nadu is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said by election," the EC statement said.

Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on July 24, 2025. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.

