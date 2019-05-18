English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
By-elections to Four Constituencies of Tamil Nadu Assembly to Take Place on Sunday
While the by-polls to 18 seats were held along with Lok Sabha polls on April 18 in the state, four other assembly segments -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram go for polls on May 19.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chennai: Polling for the high stakes by-election to four constituencies in Tamil Nadu will get underway on Sunday.
While the by-polls to 18 seats were held along with Lok Sabha polls on April 18 in the state, four other assembly segments -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram go for polls on May 19.
The Sulur seat fell vacant in March following the death of AIADMK MLA R Kanakaraj who died following cardiac arrest. Ottapidaram(SC) constituency is represented by disqualified AIADMK MLA Sundararaj while Thirupparankundram legislator A K Bose also belonging to AIADMK died last year.
Aravakurichi is represented by Senthil Balaji, a disqualified AIADMK legislator who has joined DMK.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, a total of 137 candidates are in fray in the assembly constituencies wit Aravakurichi leading with 63 MLA aspirants.
A total of 15,939 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.
The outcome of the by-polls to a total of 22 seats will decide the future political course in Tamil Nadu as the results would determine the continuance of the two year-old Palaniswami government.
Arch rivals AIADMK and DMK have left no stone unturned to ensure victory, with their leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin embarking on a hectic campaign trail in order to win the race.
AIADMK rebel and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam, actor-director Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi have fielded candidates in the four constituencies, making it a multi-cornered contest.
The campaign trail turned hot in its last leg, after Haasan stoked a major political row with his Hindu extremist remarks, labelling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse as a Hindu extremist.
He had said "free India's first extremist" was Godse and that he was a Hindu, drawing strong condemnation from BJP and the AIADMK, even as cases were filed against Haasan.
He, however, found support from the Congress' state unit and rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly with 22 vacancies, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the Speaker.
The simple majority mark in the full House is 117.
While the by-polls to 18 seats were held along with Lok Sabha polls on April 18 in the state, four other assembly segments -- Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram go for polls on May 19.
The Sulur seat fell vacant in March following the death of AIADMK MLA R Kanakaraj who died following cardiac arrest. Ottapidaram(SC) constituency is represented by disqualified AIADMK MLA Sundararaj while Thirupparankundram legislator A K Bose also belonging to AIADMK died last year.
Aravakurichi is represented by Senthil Balaji, a disqualified AIADMK legislator who has joined DMK.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, a total of 137 candidates are in fray in the assembly constituencies wit Aravakurichi leading with 63 MLA aspirants.
A total of 15,939 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.
The outcome of the by-polls to a total of 22 seats will decide the future political course in Tamil Nadu as the results would determine the continuance of the two year-old Palaniswami government.
Arch rivals AIADMK and DMK have left no stone unturned to ensure victory, with their leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin embarking on a hectic campaign trail in order to win the race.
AIADMK rebel and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam, actor-director Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi have fielded candidates in the four constituencies, making it a multi-cornered contest.
The campaign trail turned hot in its last leg, after Haasan stoked a major political row with his Hindu extremist remarks, labelling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse as a Hindu extremist.
He had said "free India's first extremist" was Godse and that he was a Hindu, drawing strong condemnation from BJP and the AIADMK, even as cases were filed against Haasan.
He, however, found support from the Congress' state unit and rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam. In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly with 22 vacancies, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the Speaker.
The simple majority mark in the full House is 117.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Hina Khan, Will Erica Fernandes too Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
- Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday
- ICC World Cup 2019 | The World Cup’s Complicated Tryst with Anthems – A Lookback
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results