'By Mistake': Dy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Printing Press for Upsetting Congress Minister Over Portfolio

Pawar said that although this made Wadettiwar upset, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of making the 'necessary correction' in his portfolio.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
File photo of Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that Congress minister Vijay Wadettiwar was supposed to get Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, but due to the "printing mistake", the list mentioned Earthquake Rehabilitation as his portfolio.

Pawar said that although this made Wadettiwar upset, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of making the "necessary correction" in his portfolio. Talking to reporters after a meeting of NCP ministers chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said, "Wadettiwar was supposed to get Relief and Rehabilitation Ministry, but by mistake the list mentioned Earthquake Rehabilitation (as his portfolio). He got upset with it. However, CM Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of making the necessary correction."

"Every party had been given certain portfolios to be distributed among its probable candidates. What happened in case of Wadettiwar is a printing mistake at the time of the finalisation of the list," the NCP leader said.

Commenting on the party chief's interaction with ministers, Ajit Pawar said, "He asked all the ministers to strike a balance between the ministry's work and party work. We need to make the NCP stronger."

On being asked about BJP leaders' refrain that Uddhav Thackeray-led government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress would collapse soon, he said, "They may be saying so to keep the morale of its MLAs high. You need to show some dreams to its party MLAs and keep them engaged. "If one says that we have to sit in opposition, some MLAs may lose their fighting spirit," he said.

