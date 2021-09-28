By-Polls to 3 Assembly Seats in Meghalaya on October 30

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced by-elections to the three Assembly constituencies of Meghalaya.

The much-awaited by-polls for the Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang is scheduled for October 30.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the votes will be counted on November 2.

The date of issue of Gazette notification is October 1, while the last date for nominations is October 8, the date of scrutiny of nomination is October 11, and the date for the withdrawal of candidature is on October 16.

Mawryngkneng constituency is yet to have an MLA despite the six months had ended on August 2. The constituency has remained vacant without the representative since February 2 this year, the day when Congress MLA, David A Nongrum has passed away.

Similarly, another constituency, Rajabala, has been without an MLA since March 4 this year after the demise of Congress MLA, Dr Azad Zaman. The six months period for Rajabala constituency ended on September 4.

Mawphlang legislator Syntar Klas Sunn passed away on September 10.

Sunn contested and won the 2018 Assembly elections as an independent candidate. He later joined as an associate member of the United Democratic Party (UDP), which is the main ally of the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

