By The Numbers: Federal Lobbying By NCAA, Power Five In 2020
The Power Five conferences and the NCAA spent 2020 lobbying Congress toward legislation that would create a uniform standard for athletes earning money from their, name, image and likeness (NIL) while largely maintaining the status quo of amateurism in college sports.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: January 27, 2021, 00:18 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Power Five conferences and the NCAA spent 2020 lobbying Congress toward legislation that would create a uniform standard for athletes earning money from their, name, image and likeness (NIL) while largely maintaining the status quo of amateurism in college sports.
The Power Five spent a total of $1,730,000, with each league hiring its own dedicated firm and the five leagues giving $40,000 apiece to two firms one Republican and one Democratic. The NCAA had a lobbying budget of $480,000, bringing the total spent by the leagues and the NCAA to $2,210,000. A breakdown:
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
$370,000 to DLA Piper.
$40,000 to Marshall & Popp.
$40,000 to Subject Matter.
Total: $450,000.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
$100,000 to The Glover Park Group.
$40,000 to Marshall & Popp.
$40,000 to Subject Matter.
Total: $180,000.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
$130,000 to Kit Bond Strategies.
$40,000 to Marshall & Popp.
$40,000 to Subject Matter.
Total: $210,000.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
$240,000 to Cassidy & Associates.
$40,000 to Marshall & Popp.
$40,000 to Subject Matter.
Total: $320,000.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
$490,000 to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.
$40,000 to Marshall & Popp.
$40,000 to Subject Matter.
Total: $570,000.
NCAA
$480,000 total lobbying budget, with half that total going to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and the rest to the NCAA’s in-house lobbyists.
___
Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor