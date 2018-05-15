GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Byadgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa Wins

Live election result of 85 Byadgi constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Byadgi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
Byadgi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,97,190 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,01,566 are male, 95,502 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.92 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%
Live Status BJP Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9172154.98%Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa
INC7045042.23%S.R. Patil
NOTA14690.88%Nota
BSP8750.52%Shiv Abasappa Channabasappa Bhagannanavar
IND7260.44%Sadar Shivamurthy Basappa
IND5080.30%Umesh Yallappa Karigar
AIMEP4480.27%Aralimard Zakeer Husain
JSP(K)3800.23%Annayya Nagappa Chavadi
IND2560.15%Damodar Raghvendar Maruti

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,359 votes (8.92%) securing 38.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.02%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,404 votes (9.47%) registering 49.52% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.57%.

Check the table below for Byadgi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

