Byadgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa Wins

Live Status BJP Ballary Virupakshappa Rudrappa Won

Byadgi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Haveri district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,97,190 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,01,566 are male, 95,502 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.92 and the approximate literacy rate is 77%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,359 votes (8.92%) securing 38.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.02%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,404 votes (9.47%) registering 49.52% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.57%.