Byatarayanapura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Krishna Byregowda Won
Live election result of 152 Byatarayanapura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Byatarayanapura MLA.
Byatarayanapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 4,19,694 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,19,775 are male, 1,99,733 female and 79 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 86%
RESULTS 2018
INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 32,400 votes (15.55%) securing 46.14% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.06%.
INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,352 votes (6.6%) registering 43.01% of the votes polled.
Check the table below for Byatarayanapura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
|Live Status
|INC
|Krishna Byregowda
|Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|INC
|114964
|45.31%
|Krishna Byregowda
|BJP
|109293
|43.08%
|A Ravi
|JD(S)
|22490
|8.86%
|Chandra .T.G
|NOTA
|2154
|0.85%
|Nota
|IND
|860
|0.34%
|M.Ramesh
|IND
|688
|0.27%
|K.Ramesh
|ANC
|556
|0.22%
|Ezaz Pasha
|IND
|554
|0.22%
|Ravi Padasalagi
|IND
|339
|0.13%
|D.Ravi Kumar
|BJSC
|304
|0.12%
|Shaik Wasim Ahmed
|AIMEP
|290
|0.11%
|Jeelani Fathima
|IND
|236
|0.09%
|Basawaraj Madivalar
|IND
|206
|0.08%
|J.Mahindranathan
|IND
|172
|0.07%
|Narendra Kumar
|RPS
|136
|0.05%
|Sheshagiri
|RMVP
|111
|0.04%
|Ramesha.R
|IND
|102
|0.04%
|T.S.Prathapkumar
|IND
|98
|0.04%
|Nazir Ahmed
|DAPP
|80
|0.03%
|Sayed Suhel Basha
|IND
|76
|0.03%
|Abdul Khadeer
