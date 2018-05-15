GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Byatarayanapura Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Krishna Byregowda Won

Live election result of 152 Byatarayanapura constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Byatarayanapura MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
Byatarayanapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 4,19,694 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,19,775 are male, 1,99,733 female and 79 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 90.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 86%
Live Status INC Krishna Byregowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC11496445.31%Krishna Byregowda
BJP10929343.08%A Ravi
JD(S)224908.86%Chandra .T.G
NOTA21540.85%Nota
IND8600.34%M.Ramesh
IND6880.27%K.Ramesh
ANC5560.22%Ezaz Pasha
IND5540.22%Ravi Padasalagi
IND3390.13%D.Ravi Kumar
BJSC3040.12%Shaik Wasim Ahmed
AIMEP2900.11%Jeelani Fathima
IND2360.09%Basawaraj Madivalar
IND2060.08%J.Mahindranathan
IND1720.07%Narendra Kumar
RPS1360.05%Sheshagiri
RMVP1110.04%Ramesha.R
IND1020.04%T.S.Prathapkumar
IND980.04%Nazir Ahmed
DAPP800.03%Sayed Suhel Basha
IND760.03%Abdul Khadeer

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 32,400 votes (15.55%) securing 46.14% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.06%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,352 votes (6.6%) registering 43.01% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Byatarayanapura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
