Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
Byculla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भायखळा): Ajaz Khan Independent Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Byculla (भायखळा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
Detailed Results
Byculla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भायखळा): Ajaz Khan Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Byculla (भायखळा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

184. Byculla (भायखळा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,44,816 eligible electors, of which 1,31,823 were male, 1,12,985 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 23 service voters had also registered to vote.

Byculla Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
18528
51.03%
Yamini Yashwant Jadhav
INC
7939
21.86%
Anna Madhu Chavan
AIMIM
4559
12.56%
Waris Yusuf Pathan
ABHS
3264
8.99%
Geeta Ajay Gavli
NOTA
980
2.70%
Nota
IND
382
1.05%
Ajaz Khan
BSP
176
0.48%
Jaiswar Kripashankar Rammurat
BMHP
145
0.40%
Rasheed Khan
IND
138
0.38%
Francis Sabastian D’souza
IUML
118
0.32%
Abdul Hamid Shaikh
IND
52
0.14%
Sameer Salauddin Thakur
APP
29
0.08%
Mohd. Naeem Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,27,143 eligible electors, of which 1,23,616 were male, 1,03,520 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 23 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,71,507.

Byculla has an elector sex ratio of 857.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan of AIMIM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1357 votes which was 1.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIMIM had a vote share of 20.32% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Madhukar Balkrishna Alias Anna of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9104 votes which was 7.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 184. Byculla Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.19%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.83%, while it was 42.82 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 255 polling stations in 184. Byculla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 247.

Extent: 184. Byculla constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No. 522 - Mazgaon, Ward No. 523 -Tadwadi, Ward No. 524 - 1st Nagpada and Ward No. 527-Byculla.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Byculla is: 18.9757 72.8361.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Byculla results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
