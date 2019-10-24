Byculla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (भायखळा): Ajaz Khan Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

184. Byculla (भायखळा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,44,816 eligible electors, of which 1,31,823 were male, 1,12,985 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 23 service voters had also registered to vote.

Byculla Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 18528 51.03% Yamini Yashwant Jadhav LEADING INC 7939 21.86% Anna Madhu Chavan AIMIM 4559 12.56% Waris Yusuf Pathan ABHS 3264 8.99% Geeta Ajay Gavli NOTA 980 2.70% Nota IND 382 1.05% Ajaz Khan BSP 176 0.48% Jaiswar Kripashankar Rammurat BMHP 145 0.40% Rasheed Khan IND 138 0.38% Francis Sabastian D’souza IUML 118 0.32% Abdul Hamid Shaikh IND 52 0.14% Sameer Salauddin Thakur APP 29 0.08% Mohd. Naeem Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,27,143 eligible electors, of which 1,23,616 were male, 1,03,520 female and 8 voters of the third gender. A total of 23 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,71,507.

Byculla has an elector sex ratio of 857.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan of AIMIM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1357 votes which was 1.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIMIM had a vote share of 20.32% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Madhukar Balkrishna Alias Anna of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9104 votes which was 7.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 184. Byculla Assembly segment of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.19%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.83%, while it was 42.82 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.64%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 255 polling stations in 184. Byculla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 247.

Extent: 184. Byculla constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai (Municipal Corporation) (Part), Ward No. 522 - Mazgaon, Ward No. 523 -Tadwadi, Ward No. 524 - 1st Nagpada and Ward No. 527-Byculla.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Byculla is: 18.9757 72.8361.

