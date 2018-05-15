GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Byndoor Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Byndoor): BJP's B M Sukumar Shetty Wins

Live election result of 118 Baindur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Byndoor MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:27 PM IST
Byndoor (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,18,894 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,196 are male, 1,12,653 female and 14 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 106.05 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
Live Status BJP B.M. Sukumar Shetty Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9602954.34%B.M. Sukumar Shetty
INC7163640.54%K.Gopala Poojary
CPI(M)24151.37%Suresh Kallagar
JD(S)19111.08%Ravi Shetty
NOTA16470.93%Nota
IND9410.53%B.Subramanya Bijoor
IND7830.44%H Suresh Poojari
AIMEP6660.38%Abdul Hajeed
IND4010.23%Marakala Manjunath Basava
IND2970.17%Manjunath A Naik Kollur

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,149 votes (21.03%) securing 55.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.01%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,970 votes (6.23%) registering 48.64% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.07%.

Check the table below for Byndoor live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

