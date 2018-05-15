Byndoor Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Byndoor): BJP's B M Sukumar Shetty Wins

Live Status BJP B.M. Sukumar Shetty Won

Byndoor (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,18,894 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,196 are male, 1,12,653 female and 14 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 106.05 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,149 votes (21.03%) securing 55.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.01%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,970 votes (6.23%) registering 48.64% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.07%.