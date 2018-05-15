English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Byndoor Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Byndoor): BJP's B M Sukumar Shetty Wins
Live election result of 118 Baindur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Byndoor MLA.
Live election result of 118 Baindur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Byndoor MLA.
Byndoor (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Shimoga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 2,18,894 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,196 are male, 1,12,653 female and 14 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 106.05 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
RESULTS 2018
INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,149 votes (21.03%) securing 55.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.01%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,970 votes (6.23%) registering 48.64% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.07%.
Check the table below for Byndoor live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
There are a total of 2,18,894 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,196 are male, 1,12,653 female and 14 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 106.05 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
|Live Status
|BJP
|B.M. Sukumar Shetty
|Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|BJP
|96029
|54.34%
|B.M. Sukumar Shetty
|INC
|71636
|40.54%
|K.Gopala Poojary
|CPI(M)
|2415
|1.37%
|Suresh Kallagar
|JD(S)
|1911
|1.08%
|Ravi Shetty
|NOTA
|1647
|0.93%
|Nota
|IND
|941
|0.53%
|B.Subramanya Bijoor
|IND
|783
|0.44%
|H Suresh Poojari
|AIMEP
|666
|0.38%
|Abdul Hajeed
|IND
|401
|0.23%
|Marakala Manjunath Basava
|IND
|297
|0.17%
|Manjunath A Naik Kollur
INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,149 votes (21.03%) securing 55.56% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.01%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,970 votes (6.23%) registering 48.64% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.07%.
Check the table below for Byndoor live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
