Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Takes Strong Early Lead in Sindgi, Cong Ahead in Hangal; Upper Hand for TMC in Bengal

Bypolls Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies, spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, will take place on Tuesday. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
West Bengal Bypoll Results: In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 14,666 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after second round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal. TMC has got 17,758 votes while the BJP has got 3,092 votes.
Karnataka Bypolls: In Sindagi, BJP is leading by 3,001 votes. Congress has got 2,054, while the BJP has received 5,255 votes. The counting is underway in the Sindagi seat.
In Hanagal bypolls in Karnataka, Congress is leading by 182 votes against BJP. The Congress has got 4,478 votes, while the BJP has received 4,296 votes in the initial count.
West Bengal: In Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha is leading by 7,652 votes against BJP’s Ashok Mondal after the first round of counting. The counting of votes is underway in Bengal.
Counting has begun in four Assembly constituencies, including Dihata in Cooch Behar, Santipur in Nadia, Khardha in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.
West Bengal: Results of four assembly seats — Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur — that went into bypolls on October 30 will be announced today; visuals from Dinhata College counting centre. pic.twitter.com/5NZgErIotN
— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021
The counting of votes polled in Assembly Bypolls for Rajasthan’s Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) seats began amid tight security arrangements on Monday. Voting for the two seats were held on October 30. The counting started at 8.00 am at the District Headquarters as per the COVID-19 related guidelines of the Election Commission of India, according to a spokesperson. As many as 16 candidates – nine in Vallabhnagar and seven in Dhariawad – are in the fray.
Counting of ballots for the bypoll to Haryana’s Ellenabad Assembly constituency began on Tuesday amidst tight security, an election official said. The results are expected to by noon. Over 81 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the October 30 election. The counting centre has been set up at Dr Ambedkar Law Bhawan of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa.
Counting of ballots for the by-elections to the Mandi parliamentary constituency and the three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki in Himachal Pradesh began on Tuesday amidst tight security, Chief Electoral Officer C. Palrasu said. The results are expected by noon. Palrasu said 11 counting observers have been deployed for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, and three for each Assembly constituency.
The final voting percentage in Saturday’s bypoll for the Deglur Assembly seat in Nanded in Maharashtra was 63.95 per cent. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, and 12 candidates were in the fray, including Jitesh Antapurkar of the Congress, Shiv-Sena-turned BJP leader Subhash Sabne and Uttam Ingole of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
Twenty-five centres have been set up for the counting of votes for the Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday. The bypolls to the Mandi parliamentary and the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai were held on October 30, the counting for which will be held on Tuesday. State Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu said the counting will begin on Tuesday at 8 am am under tight security. As many as 19 counting centres, including two for postal ballots, were set up for Mandi and two each, including one each for postal ballots, for Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, he added.
Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Results: The Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat were held by the BJP, while Jobat and Prithvipur Assembly seats were with the Congress. On the eve of the counting of votes, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress claimed they will sweep all the four bypolls. The three assembly constituencies had recorded an average of 65.32 per cent polling while the Khandwa seat saw a voter turnout of 63.88 per cent. In Khandwa, the BJP fielded former district panchayat president Gyaneshwar Patil, denying the ticket to Harshvardhan Chauhan, the son of sitting MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan whose demise necessitated the bypoll. The Congress fielded former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni.
Counting of votes in three assembly seats and Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, where byelections were held on October 30, will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday amid tight security, an official said. A straight fight between BJP and Congress is expected in the Assembly segments of Jobat (reserved for ST) in the Alirajpur district, Prithvirpur in the Niwari district and Raigaon (reserved for SC) in the Satna district and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.
Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes for the bye-elections to five assembly constituencies. Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in the bye-elections held on Saturday. Couting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. An official release said the CEO reviewed the arrangements with the District Election Officers (DEOs) of Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra assembly constituencies and directed them to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the EC. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process.
The byelection in Dadra and Nagar Haveli was necessitated due to the death of sitting MP (Independent) Mohan Delkar, who was found hanging at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23. Delkar, who had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career, was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In 2019, he had won the seat as an independent by defeating then sitting MP Nathubhai Patel of BJP by a thin margin of 9,001 votes. This time, a triangular contest played out among the candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress.
Counting of votes in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, where byelection was held on October 30, will begin at 8:30 AM on Tuesday. A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in this constituency, reserved for ST, which is a part of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 2.58 lakh, Election Commission officials said on Monday.
The elections were held on October 30 and it saw some high-stakes battle between the Congress and the BJP. The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.
The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died.
The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. In Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.
In Meghalaya, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah. In Haryana, the by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Chautala, son of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, is contesting against Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JP candidate Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda. It is an important contest for the Chautalas as Abhay Chautala had won the 2010 bypolls from Ellenabad when Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat, and then retained it in 2014 and also in 2019 Assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA in the House.
