LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with Lok Sabha Polls

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with Lok Sabha Polls
A man casts his vote. (File picture)
Loading...
The Chief Election Commission on Sunday announced that the by-elections in 34 Assembly constituencies of 12 states will be held simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday. Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, making this one of the biggest electoral exercises of the country in decades.

Here is a detailed list of the 34 constituencies where the by-elections will be held:

1. Bihar - 212-Dehri

2. Bihar - 237-Nawada

3. Goa - 1-Mandrem

4. Goa - 05-Mapusa

5. Goa - 22-Siroda

6. Gujarat - 21-Unjha

7. Gujarat - 91-Talala

8. Madhya Pradesh - 126-Chhindwara

9. Maharashtra - 48-Katol

10. Meghalaya - 48-Selsella (ST)

11. Mizoram - 15-Aizawl West-I(ST)

12. Nagaland - 26-Aonglenden (ST)

13. Puducherry - 9-Thattanchavady

14. Tamil Nadu - 5-Poonamallee (SC)

15. Tamil Nadu - 12-Perambur

16. Tamil Nadu - 33-Thiruporur

17. Tamil Nadu - 39-Sholingur

18. Tamil Nadu - 46-Gudiyattham (SC)

19. Tamil Nadu - 48-Ambur

20. Tamil Nadu - 55-Hosur

21. Tamil Nadu - 60-Pappireddippatti

22. Tamil Nadu - 61-Harur (SC)

23. Tamil Nadu - 130-Nilakkottai (SC)

24. Tamil Nadu - 168-Thiruvarur

25. Tamil Nadu - 174-Thanjavur

26. Tamil Nadu - 187-Manamadurai (SC)

27. Tamil Nadu - 198-Andipatti

28. Tamil Nadu - 199-Periyakulam (SC)

29. Tamil Nadu - 204-Sattur

30. Tamil Nadu - 209-Paramakudi (SC)

31. Tamil Nadu - 213-Vilathikulam

32. Uttar Pradesh - 138-Nighasan

33. West Bengal - 88-Krishnaganj (SC)

34. West Bengal - 176-Uluberia Purba

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram