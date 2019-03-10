Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with Lok Sabha Polls

The Chief Election Commission on Sunday announced that the by-elections in 34 Assembly constituencies of 12 states will be held simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday. Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, making this one of the biggest electoral exercises of the country in decades.Here is a detailed list of the 34 constituencies where the by-elections will be held:1. Bihar - 212-Dehri2. Bihar - 237-Nawada3. Goa - 1-Mandrem4. Goa - 05-Mapusa5. Goa - 22-Siroda6. Gujarat - 21-Unjha7. Gujarat - 91-Talala8. Madhya Pradesh - 126-Chhindwara9. Maharashtra - 48-Katol10. Meghalaya - 48-Selsella (ST)11. Mizoram - 15-Aizawl West-I(ST)12. Nagaland - 26-Aonglenden (ST)13. Puducherry - 9-Thattanchavady14. Tamil Nadu - 5-Poonamallee (SC)15. Tamil Nadu - 12-Perambur16. Tamil Nadu - 33-Thiruporur17. Tamil Nadu - 39-Sholingur18. Tamil Nadu - 46-Gudiyattham (SC)19. Tamil Nadu - 48-Ambur20. Tamil Nadu - 55-Hosur21. Tamil Nadu - 60-Pappireddippatti22. Tamil Nadu - 61-Harur (SC)23. Tamil Nadu - 130-Nilakkottai (SC)24. Tamil Nadu - 168-Thiruvarur25. Tamil Nadu - 174-Thanjavur26. Tamil Nadu - 187-Manamadurai (SC)27. Tamil Nadu - 198-Andipatti28. Tamil Nadu - 199-Periyakulam (SC)29. Tamil Nadu - 204-Sattur30. Tamil Nadu - 209-Paramakudi (SC)31. Tamil Nadu - 213-Vilathikulam32. Uttar Pradesh - 138-Nighasan33. West Bengal - 88-Krishnaganj (SC)34. West Bengal - 176-Uluberia Purba