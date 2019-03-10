English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bypoll Dates: 34 By-elections to be Held Across 12 States Along with Lok Sabha Polls
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday.
A man casts his vote. (File picture)
The Chief Election Commission on Sunday announced that the by-elections in 34 Assembly constituencies of 12 states will be held simultaneously with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Sunday. Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, making this one of the biggest electoral exercises of the country in decades.
Here is a detailed list of the 34 constituencies where the by-elections will be held:
1. Bihar - 212-Dehri
2. Bihar - 237-Nawada
3. Goa - 1-Mandrem
4. Goa - 05-Mapusa
5. Goa - 22-Siroda
6. Gujarat - 21-Unjha
7. Gujarat - 91-Talala
8. Madhya Pradesh - 126-Chhindwara
9. Maharashtra - 48-Katol
10. Meghalaya - 48-Selsella (ST)
11. Mizoram - 15-Aizawl West-I(ST)
12. Nagaland - 26-Aonglenden (ST)
13. Puducherry - 9-Thattanchavady
14. Tamil Nadu - 5-Poonamallee (SC)
15. Tamil Nadu - 12-Perambur
16. Tamil Nadu - 33-Thiruporur
17. Tamil Nadu - 39-Sholingur
18. Tamil Nadu - 46-Gudiyattham (SC)
19. Tamil Nadu - 48-Ambur
20. Tamil Nadu - 55-Hosur
21. Tamil Nadu - 60-Pappireddippatti
22. Tamil Nadu - 61-Harur (SC)
23. Tamil Nadu - 130-Nilakkottai (SC)
24. Tamil Nadu - 168-Thiruvarur
25. Tamil Nadu - 174-Thanjavur
26. Tamil Nadu - 187-Manamadurai (SC)
27. Tamil Nadu - 198-Andipatti
28. Tamil Nadu - 199-Periyakulam (SC)
29. Tamil Nadu - 204-Sattur
30. Tamil Nadu - 209-Paramakudi (SC)
31. Tamil Nadu - 213-Vilathikulam
32. Uttar Pradesh - 138-Nighasan
33. West Bengal - 88-Krishnaganj (SC)
34. West Bengal - 176-Uluberia Purba
