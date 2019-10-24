Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
By-election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Azam Khan’s Wife Leads With 12k Votes; LDF Ahead in 2 Kerala Constituencies, UDF in 3

News18.com | October 24, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
By-election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is on for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 17 states and one union territory where bypolls were held on Monday. The BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where the fight is for 11 assembly constituencies, elections are being seen as a litmus test for the opposition parties which failed to make an impact in the Lok Sabha elections against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May.
Oct 24, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

Slain NPP Leader's Wife Leads in Arunachal Bypoll by 4,363 Votes | Independent candidate Chakat Aboh is leading over another independent nominee Azet Homtok by 4,363 votes as per early trends. While Aboh has secured 5,523 votes, Homtok has garnered 1,160 votes. Some 23 none of the above (NOTA) votes were polled. Counting of votes for the by-poll to Khonsa West Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh is on amidst tight security at Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

Oct 24, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

BJP Leads in 3 of 4 Assam Seats | While the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in three out of four Assam bypoll seats, the AIUDF is ahead in Jania. Meanwhile,  UDP is leading in Meghalaya and SKM’s PS Golay set to win from Poklok Kamrang seat in Sikkim.

Oct 24, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

Congress, BJP Leads in 3 Gujarat Seats Each | In Radhanpur (Patan district), OBC leader and BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor trailing behind Congress' Raghu Desai by 3,000 votes. In Bayad (Arvalli), BJP candidate Dhavalsinh Zala trailing behind Congress' Jasu Patel by over 6,600 votes. In Amraiwadi seat of Ahmedabad, Congress' Dharmendra Patel leading over BJP's Jagdish Patel by more than 200 votes. In Tharad (Banaskantha), Kheralu (Mehsana) and Lunawada (Mahisagar) seats, the BJP candidates are leading their rivals. 

Oct 24, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party Leads in Rampur Bypolls | Samajwadi Party candidate and Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima is leading in Rampur constituency by 12, 363 votes after 7th round of counting of votes.  


Samajwadi Party (SP): 22, 100
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharat Bhushan Gupta: 9, 727
Congress' Arshad Ali Khan: 1,307
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Zuber Masood Khan: 341

Oct 24, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

Assam's Jania Bypolls Round 3 Results

AIUDF leading by 3, 409 votes 

AIDUF: 11, 893
BJP: 4851
Congress: 8484

Oct 24, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
Zaidpur (Barabanki) 8th Round
 
Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Gaurav Rawat leading with 28, 087
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ambrish Rawat: 23030
Congress' Tanuj Punia: 17780
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Akhilesh Ambedkar: 6749
Oct 24, 2019 10:37 am (IST)
Lucknow Cant bypoll 5th Round: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Chandra Tiwari is ahead by 11, 299 votes, while Samajwadi Party (SP)'s Major Ashish Chaturvedi at second position with 5, 772.  Congress' Dilpreet Singh has 2, 679 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party bagged Arun Dwivedi 2, 132 votes.

Oct 24, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

In Kerala's Konni, LDF's K U Jinesh Kumar is leading by over 5,000 votes against his UDF rival P Mohanrajan. While Shanimol Usman of the UDF is leading by over 2,000 votes in Aroor, a stronghold of the LDF, in Ernakulam T J Vinod is ahead by 3,800 votes and in Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod UDF candidate M C Kamaruddin has established a lead of over 3,000 votes. The bypolls were held in the five Assembly constituencies on October 21.

Oct 24, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

LDF Ahead in 2 Kerala Seats, UDF in 3 | The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala is leading in two constituencies-Vatiyoorkavu and Konni-, while the opposition Congress-led UDF is ahead in three as per early trends in the by-polls to the five Assembly seats. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prashant is ahead by over 7,000 votes in Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram against his nearest UDF rival K Mohankumar.

Oct 24, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

Ghosi (Mau) Bypoll After 3rd Round of Counting: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading by 7, 422 votes, while Independent candidade (supported by the Samajwadi Party) gets 5, 282 votes. 

Oct 24, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

From Punjab's Mukerian seat, BJP nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan is trailing by 212 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Indu Bala. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali is also leading over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sandeep Sandhu from Dakha assembly seat by 759 votes, as per initial trends. From Jalalabad, Congress candidate Raminder Awla is ahead of SAD candidate Raj Singh Dibipura by 5,936 votes.

Oct 24, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

Apna Dal Leads in Pratapgarh | Apna Dal is leading in Pratapgarh assembly constituency by 6, 928 votes. Apna Dal is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has 3, 130 votes in its kitty, so far. 

Oct 24, 2019 10:14 am (IST)

SP Leads in UP's Zaidpur | The vote count of Samajwadi Party has surpassed that of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Barabanki's Zaidpur. The SP is leading by 21, 992  votes, while the BJP has garnered 14, 838 so far.  

Oct 24, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Congress Leads in 3 Punjab Seats; SAD Leads in 1 | The Congress is ahead in the three seats of Jalalabad, Phagwara and Mukerian, while the SAD is leading in Dakha in the bypolls to four assembly seats of Punjab, as per early trends. Congress nominee Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha by a margin of 1,852 votes from Phagwara seat, according to initial trends.
 

Oct 24, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

The first round result of by-elections for 10 Sikkim's Poklok Kamrang Assembly Constituency is as follows:

Mr. Moses Rai (SDF): 405 
Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (SKM): 2977
Mr. Yadhu Kumar Rai (SRP): 34
NOTA: 16

Total votes 3432 votes counted

Oct 24, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Vikasheel Party Leads in Bakhtiarpur | In Bihar's Bakhtiarpur Assembly constituency, Dinesh Kumar Nishad of Vikassheel Insaan Party leads over Zafar Alam of RJD by 796 votes, as per the early trends of bypoll results. 

Oct 24, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

Azam Khan's Wife Leads in Rampur | Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's candidate is leading in Zaidpur constituency, while the Congress leads in Gangoh seat. In Rampur, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima is leading. Counting of votes is underway for bypolls to 11 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. 

Oct 24, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

BJP Leads in Kerala's Ernakulam | As per early trends, the BJP is leading in Kerala's Eranakulam seat and Indian Union Muslim League in Manjeshwar seat. The bye-elections to five seats – Manjeswar, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni and Vattiyoorkavu were held on October 21 and votes are being counted today. 

Oct 24, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Litmus Test for BJP in UP Bypolls | In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the polls are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. The BJP currently has 302 members out of 403 in the Assembly. It is a four-cornered contest with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress fielding candidates on all 11 assembly seats.

Oct 24, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

Key Bypolls in Maharashtra's Satara, Bihar's Samastipur | Counting of votes will also be held in Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seats, which were held by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) respectively.

Oct 24, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

States Await for Bypoll Results | Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, counting will be held for the maximum 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The other states where bypolls were held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Oct 24, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the byelections held on Monday. 

Oct 24, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Bypoll for 51 Assembly, 2 Lok Sabha Seats | Counting of votes began at 8am today for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where byelections were held two days ago. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies held nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties. 

By-election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Azam Khan’s Wife Leads With 12k Votes; LDF Ahead in 2 Kerala Constituencies, UDF in 3
File photo of Tazeen Fatima.

The UP polls are also crucial for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. The BJP currently has 302 members out of 403 in the Assembly. The average polling in the state was recorded at 47.05 per cent.

Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, counting is being held for the maximum 11 seats in UP, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The other states where by-By-elections were held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

Counting of votes is also being held in Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seats, which were held by the NCP and the LJP respectively.

The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.



