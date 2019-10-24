By-election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Azam Khan’s Wife Leads With 12k Votes; LDF Ahead in 2 Kerala Constituencies, UDF in 3

File photo of Tazeen Fatima.



The UP polls are also crucial for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. The BJP currently has 302 members out of 403 in the Assembly. The average polling in the state was recorded at 47.05 per cent.



Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, counting is being held for the maximum 11 seats in UP, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.



The other states where by-By-elections were held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (2 seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.



Counting of votes is also being held in Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seats, which were held by the NCP and the LJP respectively.



The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.







