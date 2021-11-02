Bypoll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena Rejoices First Win Outside Maharashtra; DK Shivakumar Says People of Karnataka 'Looking for Change'

Live now
Bypolls Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies, spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In a blow to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP is trailing in his home district Haveri as votes are counted for the Hanagal bypoll. Read More
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday rejoiced its first win outside Maharashtra after the party’s candidate Kalaben Delkar won a seat in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypolls.
“Let us go by the wishes of the people of Karnataka…They are looking towards change,” ANI reports Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar as saying, on Congress winning the Hangal Assembly seat.
JD(U) wins Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat with a margin of 12,695 votes; RJD second, LJP third.
After 15th round, BJP is leading in Huzurabad with a margin of over 11,000 votes.
TMC wins all 4 seats in West Bengal by-polls
Wins Dinhata with a margin of 1,64,089 votes, BJP 2nd
Wins Santipur with a margin of 64,675 votes, BJP 2nd
Wins Khardaha with a margin of 93,832 votes, BJP 2nd
Wins Gosaba with a margin of 1,43,051 votes, BJP 2nd pic.twitter.com/X0mBvGF2ou
NPP wins 2 and UDP wins 1 Assembly seat in Meghalaya by-polls. In Mawphlang, UDP won with a margin of 4,401 votes, Congress came second, and NPP third. In Mawryngkneng, NPP won with a margin of 1,816 votes, Congress came second and Ind third. In Rajabala, NPP won with a margin of 1,926 votes, Congress came second, UDP third.
Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha by-election results declared. Shiv Sena candidate Kala Delkar wins by 51,300 votes, defeating BJP candidate Mahesh Gamit.
BJP and Congress win one seat each in Karnataka by-polls. Congress wins Hangal with a margin of 7373 votes, BJP comes second, JD(S) is third. The saffron party has won Sindgi with a margin of 31,185 votes; Congress has come second, JD(S) third.
Mizo National Front wins the lone Assembly seat in Mizoram that went to by-polls on October 30th.
Congress wins all three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that went to by-polls on October 30.
Rajasthan Bypoll Results: Congress wins in Dhariawad Assembly constituency, leads in Vallabhnagar.
The BJP maintained its lead over the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the by-elections to the Huzurabad Assembly seat on Tuesday. Eatala Rajender of the BJP was leading by 3,270 votes against his nearest rival G. Srinivas Yadav of the TRS at the end of the eighth round of counting.
BJP won the bypoll to Thowra and was leading along with its allies in four seats of Assam assembly on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission. BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561 votes for a third term, the EC said.
Karnataka Bypoll Results: In Hanagal seat, Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won by a margin of 7,598 votes against BJP’s Shivaraja Sajjanar.
Congress- 87113 BJP- 79515 JDS- 921
West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: TMC wins Shantipur assembly seat by a margin of 63,892 votes.
TMC-1,10,907 BJP-47,015 CPM-39,674 Congress-2,836 NOTA-1,873
TMC wins in Gosaba Assembly constituency, leads on the remaining three seats where counting is underway.
Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, wins the by-election with a margin of 47,447 votes after twenty-two rounds of counting for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. She defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit. After the completion of twenty-two rounds, Kalaben Delkar got 1,12,741 votes, while her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, garnered 63,382 votes, the EC website updated at 2:05 pm showed.
West Bengal Assembly Bypoll: TMC’s Sovandeb Chattopadhyay wins Khardah assembly seat by a margin of 93,832 votes.
AITC- 1,14,086 BJP- 20,254 CPIM- 16,110
Mandi Bypoll Result: Congress candidate Pratibha Singh wins Mandi Lok Sabha bypolls against BJP’s Khushal Thakur in Himachal Pradesh.
After 16th round of counting in Karnataka’s Hanagal, Congress is leading by a margin of 6,828 votes against BJP.
Congress- 73,450 BJP- 66,622
Trinamool Congress is leading in all the four bypoll seats in the state. The RJD is leading in the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats in Bihar as counting of votes is underway. Meanwhile in Karnataka, the BJP is leading in Sindgi, while the Congress candidate is ahead in Hangal. Ramesh Bhusanur of BJP is leading by a margin of over 15,950 votes in Sindgi by securing 41,398 votes, while his Congress’ Ashok Managuli has secured 25,448 votes, so far.
The elections were held on October 30 and it saw some high-stakes battle between the Congress and the BJP. The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.
The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died.
The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar. In Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.
In Meghalaya, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah. In Haryana, the by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.
