Bypoll Results LIVE: Surjewala Trailing in Haryana's Jind, Dushyant Chautala's JJP in the Lead

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)JJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Leading
Event Highlights
- JJP leads in Jind after first round
- Cong maintains lead in Ramgarh
- Congress leads with 9000 votes in Ramgarh
- Cong leads with 3000 votes in Ramgarh
- Cong leads with 511 vote in Ramgarh bypoll
- Counting at Ramgarh and Jind begins
- Counting in Jind to begin at 8 am
- Contenders for Ramgarh Bypoll
- Why Was Polling Deferred in Ramgarh
- Support to Randeep Surjewala
- The War Within Chautala Family
- Prominent First Timers
- Kejriwal Factor in Jind Bypoll
- Why Jind Bypoll Came in Spotlight
- New Party in Jind Bypoll Fight
The Congress, meanwhile, is leading in the bypoll to Rajasthan's Ramgarh Assembly constituency, where the BSP has fielded former Union minister Natwar Singh's son and former MLA Jagat Singh, while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as Congress candidate and Sukhwant Singh as the BJP candidate. If the Congress wins the seat, the party's tally, which at present is 99, will increase to 100 in the House of 200 and the party will remain in a comfortable position with the support of its alliance partner RLD, which has one MLA. In case the ruling party loses, it will have to bank on the support from Independent MLAs and other non-BJP parties.
Counting of votes for Jind bypoll held on January 28 is underway at the multi-purpose hall in Arjun stadium. The counting of votes began at 8 am and 14 tables have been set up. Counting at each table is being carried out by a supervisor and counting assistant. Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Virender Sehrawat said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.
Congress maintains lead in Ramgarh | Congress leading with 9773 votes, BJP candidate with 7094 and BSP secured 1005 votes in Ramgarh assembly election. After the first round of counting Congress' Safia Khan got 6,557 votes and was leading by 4,246. While, BJP's Sukhwant Singh got 2,311 votes and the BSP had secured only 434 votes.
Jind (Haryana): If the family feud of the Chautalas was not enough, the Congress' decision to field Randeep Singh Surjewala has generated even more interest in the Jind bypoll.
Congress leads with 9,000 votes in Ramgarh | Congress candidate leads with 9,000 votes and BJP candidate with 6,000 votes in Ramgarh assembly election. After the first round of counting Congress' Safia Khan got 6,557 votes and was leading by 4,246. While, BJP's Sukhwant Singh got 2,311 votes and the BSP had secured only 434 votes.
After third round of counting Congress leads with 3000 votes in Ramgarh | Congress is leading with 3000 votes after third round counting in Ramgarh by-poll. Congress' Safia Khan has got 6,557 votes and she is leading by 4,246 after the first round of counting for the Ramgarh bypolls. BJP's Sukhwant Singh has got 2,311 votes, while the BSP has secured only 434 votes.
Congress, JJP candidates present at the counting centre | Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in Jind as counting of votes has begun. Jind recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout on January 28.
#Haryana: Congress's Randeep Surjewala and Jannayak Janata Party's Digvijay Chautala present at the counting centre in #Jind as counting of votes has begun. pic.twitter.com/mt9pPyjZAp— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019
Ramgarh bypoll | Counting of votes for Ramgarh assembly seat begins; Visuals from the counting centre
#Rajasthan: Counting of votes for Ramgarh assembly seat begins; Visuals from the counting centre pic.twitter.com/0FnoL9c6PT— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019
Congress leads with 511 vote in Ramgarh bypoll | Congress leading with 511 vote in Ramgarh bypoll. As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election, which could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of the 7 December Assembly polls. The turnout in Ramgarh by-election was recorded at 78.9 percent. Ramgarh has 2.35 lakh voters that include 1.10 lakh female voters.
The counting for the Ramgarh and Jind by-polls have started amid tight security. The turnout in Ramgarh by-election was recorded at 78.9 percent. Jind went to poll on January 28 and recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout. With around 45,000 voters out of a total 1.7 lakh, Jats form the majority community after Scheduled castes and OBCs in Jind constituency.
New Delhi: With multiple candidates locked in battle for the Jind Assembly seat, including big wigs like Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Digvijay Chautala, the result of bypoll slated for Thursday will provide a glimpse of the political sentiment in Haryana months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Counting in Jind to begin at 8 am | The counting of votes polled in Jind by-election held on 28 January will be done on Thursday at the multi-purpose hall of Arjun Stadium, Jind. Returning Officer (RO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Virender Sehrawat said that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre and security arrangements have been ensured by installing 10 CCTV cameras.
Contenders for Ramgarh Bypoll | The ruling Congress had fielded former Zila Pramukh Safia Khan, the wife of former MLA Zubair Khan, Bahujan Samaj Party's Jagat Singh, son of former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh, had sought to make the contest triangular without much of success, while the BJP has fielded Sukhwant Singh after denying ticket to sitting MLA Gyandev Ahuja.
Why Was Polling Deferred in Ramgarh | The polling at the Ramgarh seat was postponed after the then BSP candidate Laxman Singh died of cardiac arrest on November 29, 2018. The December 7 Assembly election was held for 199 of the 200 constituencies in the State, in which the Congress won 99 seats and formed the government with the support of its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.
What to Watch Out in Rajasthan's Ramgarh | All eyes will be on Jagat Singh, who is the BSP candidate from Ramgarh. Singh was earlier a BJP MLA but was denied ticket after which he switched to the BSP. Ramgarh was in news for the lynching of Rakbar Khan. Stakes will be high for the BJP, Congress, INLD and the JJP as the outcome will give a glimpse of what’s in store ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For the BJP, it will be a referendum on Manohar Lal Khattar government and for the Congress, it will be the continuation of people’s faith in Rahul Gandhi under whose leadership the grand old party formed governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Hooda Was to Campaign for Surjewala in Jind Bypoll Rally | Hooda was to address the poll rally in favour of Congress nominee Randeep Singh Surjewala in Jind. The former Haryana chief minister, along with other senior leaders, have been campaigning for Surjewala for the crucial Jind bypoll. A CBI team from Delhi on Friday raided Hooda's house in Rohtak and other places in a land allocation irregularities case, officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out searches at 30 other locations in Delhi-NCR, they said. The former Haryana chief minister, along with his son and MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, was also present in the house.
CBI Raid at Hooda's Place Aimed to Stop Him from Going to a Rally: Cong | As the CBI carried out searches at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's Rohtak residence, Congress MLA Kuldeep Sharma lambasted the BJP government and charged that the action was intended to stop the senior Congress leader from attending a poll rally that was scheduled ahead of voting for Jind bypoll. Jind bypoll, which has turned out to be a multi-cornered contest, took place on January 28. "The Jind by-election is going to take place and today, a poll rally was organised. It (CBI raid) was to happen and it was carried out with an intention of political ill will in order to influence the by-election," Sharma said while talking to reporters in Rohtak. "The BJP government got this despicable act done in order to stop Hooda from going to the rally," alleged Sharma, who is MLA from Ganau
Jai Parkash, a former Congress parliamentarian from Hisar and former union minister, made the announcement after meeting senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence here.
Jind Independent's Support to Surjewala | Independent legislator Jai Parkash has extended his support to Congress nominee Randeep Surjewala Jind assembly by-election. Jai Parkash, a former Congress parliamentarian from Hisar and former union minister, made the announcement ahead of the voting after meeting senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence. Sources said Jai Parkash is likely to return to the Congress fold before the assembly election in Haryana, due in October this year. They said he is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi on January 22 or 23
The War Within Chautala Family | The cancellation of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala's three-week furlough from Tihar jail recently on a Delhi-government directive was perhaps an indication of Kejriwal's strong backing to JJP in the run up to the polls. The directive led to a verbal duel between the warirng Chautala factions with Om Prakash hitting back at grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay, accusing them of "back-stabbing" him and "conspiring" with AAP to keep him out of the campaigning.
Prominent First Timers in Jind Bypoll | Tapping on the large number of Jat votes, both INLD and JJP has nominated Redhu, a local Jat leader who is also backed by a faction of the prominent Kandela Khap (a caste council), and Digvijay, another Jat leader. Both candidates are first-timers. The JJP got a boost when Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced its support to the party, even addressing a rally on Saturday. The 11,000-strong Baniya community in Jind city could become the deciding factor in tilting votes in favor of Digvijay and change the tide of the bypoll.
No Jat Leader Has Won Jind Since 1972 | The desperate attempts and careful plotting of candidates by political parties only highlights the high-voltage confrontation between factions. Interesting to note that former INLD legislator Hari Chand's son Krishan Midha is fighting on a BJP ticket. Krishan represents the Punjabi-Brahmin community in the region, which is predominantly a Jat-dominated constituency. It is to be noted that no Jat leader has won this Assembly seat since 1972 and there are about 12,000 voters each of the Brahmin and Punjabi communities.
The bypoll for the Jind seat is scheduled to be held on January 28 and was necessitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha.
Kejriwal Factor in Jind Bypoll | Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's party, AAP, has thrown its weight behind Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) nominee Digvijay Singh Chautala. JJP was constituted after Ajay Singh Chautala, the elder son of INLD supremo and jailed leader Om Prakash Chautala, was expelled from the party for indiscipline. Ajay Singh Chautala's sons - Digvijay and Hisar MP Dushyant too were expelled from the INLD. The power struggle within the Chautala family led to differences between Chautala senior's younger son Abhay Singh and his elder brother Ajay. This is JJP's first election.
Why Jind Bypoll Came in National Spotlight | Jind came under national spotlight after Congress fielded AICC communication in-charge Surjewala, who is a sitting legislator from Kaithal. He had told News18 that a victory in Jind would act as a ‘stepping stone’ for Congress win in state and Centre. The BJP has fielded Krishan Midha, a newcomer to politics and a doctor by practice. Midha, however, has a political legacy to carry forward. He is the son of Hari Chand Midha, a two-time INLD MLA from Jind, whose death in August last year necessitated the by-election. Midha junior joined BJP two months after his father passed away.
For AAP, Jind Bypoll is 2-Way Contest Between JJP and LSP | AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind had dismissed BJP, Congress and INLD from the poll battle ahead of election date itself. He had said the bypoll was a two- way contest between JJP and LSP. “CBI (Congress, BJP, INLD) is out of the picture,” Jaihind had said.
New Party in Jind Bypoll Fight | The BJP-Congress battle and the Chautala showdown, however, could be interrupted by Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP). The LSP, newly formed party of rebel BJP parliamentarian Raj Kumar Saini, had nominated Vinod Ashri for the bypoll. Ashri, the only Brahmin candidate in the polls, enjoyed popularity among traders in Jind city during his campaign. “I have complete faith in the people. The LSP will win with a big majority,” he said. According to Ashri, people were tired of BJP, Congress and the Chautalas and were looking for change. “The people of Jind have voted with conviction and the results will reflect that.”
Disgruntlement in INLA | The INLD had called JJP's election bid a 'greedy power grab'. Arjun Chautala, son of Abhay Chautala, had said his uncle Ajay believed in dynasty politics and wanted both his sons in political positions. "His wife is an MLA, his elder son is an MP and now he wants his younger son to become an MLA as well. The INLD could have fielded me or my brother, but we went with a local candidate. The JJP represents greed and it will not succeed," he had told News18 ahead of polls.
Why are Jat Votes Crucial in Jind Bypoll | With around 45,000 voters out of a total 1.7 lakh, Jats form the majority community after Scheduled castes and OBCs in Jind constituency. Jat votes are expected to be split between Digvijay, Redhu and Surjewala. Besides Jats, Jind also has a sizable number of Baniyas. The introduction of Kejriwal in JJP’s campaign is expected to woo the 11,000-strong community in Jind.
New Delhi: With multiple candidates locked in battle for the Jind Assembly seat, including big wigs like Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Digvijay Chautala, the result of bypoll slated for Thursday will provide a glimpse of the political sentiment in Haryana months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Representative image (PTI)
Jind went to poll on January 28 and recorded nearly 76 per cent voter turnout. The by-election has become a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and Congress and a litmus test for Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its splinter group JJP.
Jind came under national spotlight after Congress fielded AICC communication in-charge Surjewala, who is a sitting legislator from Kaithal. He had told News18 that a victory in Jind would act as a ‘stepping stone’ for Congress win in state and Centre. The BJP has fielded Krishan Midha, a newcomer to politics and a doctor by practice. Midha, however, has a political legacy to carry forward. He is the son of Hari Chand Midha, a two-time INLD MLA from Jind, whose death in August last year necessitated the by-election. Midha junior joined BJP two months after his father passed away.
“I’m confident the BJP is winning Jind. There is no doubt about it,” Midha told News18 on the eve of results. “BJP workers have gone out and talked to the people. The sentiment is clearly in favour of BJP. We will win by a margin of at least 10,000 votes.”
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave a late push to Midha’s campaign by holding a rally in Jind three days ahead of election. The CM had said that all Jind issues would directly be taken up by him if Midha was elected to the Assembly from the seat.
INLD’s candidate Umedh Redhu, a Jind local, was not as confident as Midha. “It feels that we will win,” Redhu said. “I went to different booths during polls and received a lot of love from voters. The rest is up to god.” Redhu’s campaign was focused on his familiarity with issues of the district. INLD has called all other candidates ‘outsiders’ and is banking on Redhu to capitalise on caste equations in the poll. Redhu, a Jat, had received support from Kandela Khap, a community of predominantly Jat villages in the region, ahead of the bypoll.
INLD and the Chautala family underwent a bitter split in November last year when Ajay Chautala and his sons Dushyant, Member of Parliament from Hisar, and Digvijay, a student leader with Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), were expelled from the party. The excommunicated Chautala clan then formed their own party, JJP, and decided to contest Jind bypoll. The results of election that pit the two warring Chautala clans against each other will thus be crucial for both parties.
Digvijay campaigned heavily in Jind and also formed an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of polls. AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a rally in Jind, backing JJP two days ahead of election date. Digvijay, a 27-year-old, enjoys considerable youth support and is also banking on Jat votes.
With around 45,000 voters out of a total 1.7 lakh, Jats form the majority community after Scheduled castes and OBCs in Jind constituency. Jat votes are expected to be split between Digvijay, Redhu and Surjewala. Besides Jats, Jind also has a sizable number of Baniyas. The introduction of Kejriwal in JJP’s campaign is expected to woo the 11,000-strong community in Jind.
The INLD had called JJP's election bid a 'greedy power grab'. Arjun Chautala, son of Abhay Chautala, had said his uncle Ajay believed in dynasty politics and wanted both his sons in political positions. "His wife is an MLA, his elder son is an MP and now he wants his younger son to become an MLA as well. The INLD could have fielded me or my brother, but we went with a local candidate. The JJP represents greed and it will not succeed," he had told News18 ahead of polls.
The BJP-Congress battle and the Chautala showdown, however, could be interrupted by Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP). The LSP, newly formed party of rebel BJP parliamentarian Raj Kumar Saini, had nominated Vinod Ashri for the bypoll. Ashri, the only Brahmin candidate in the polls, enjoyed popularity among traders in Jind city during his campaign.
“I have complete faith in the people. The LSP will win with a big majority,” he said. According to Ashri, people were tired of BJP, Congress and the Chautalas and were looking for change. “The people of Jind have voted with conviction and the results will reflect that.”
AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind had dismissed BJP, Congress and INLD from the poll battle ahead of election date itself. He had said the bypoll was a two- way contest between JJP and LSP. “CBI (Congress, BJP, INLD) is out of the picture,” Jaihind had said.
