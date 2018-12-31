Bypolls for Karunanidhi’s Seat Announced; Haasan, Dinakaran's Party Expected to Contest

Late M Karunanidhi's home constituency, Tiruvarur district, will go to polls on January 28. The counting is scheduled to take place on January 31. This is the first real electoral test in a land dominated by two tall leaders, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.Karunanidhi had won from Tiruvarur in 2011. He retained the seat in 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.DMK chief MK Stalin had on December 25 decided to launch the party's Gram Sabha meet from Tiruvarur and travel to other districts.But with the bypoll date announced, this plan is likely to change, say DMK sources.After the date for the bypoll was announced, rebel DMK leader MK Alagiri told CNN News 18: "I am out of town. I haven't decided it yet. I'm not aware of the bypoll announcement." In September, rebel DMK leader MK Alagiri had said that he is not averse to contesting the bypoll.This bypoll could also witness the debut from new entrants like TTV Dinakaran and Kamal Haasan's parties.There are 19 more constituencies that are vacant, including the 18 MLAs who were disqualified for wanting a change in the Chief Minister and jumping ship to the TTV Dinakaran. Out of the 18 MLAs, Senthil Balaji who was a close confidant of TTV Dinakaram and a former minister joined the DMK.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.