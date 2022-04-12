Polling has begun for the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.

All eyes are on West Bengal’s Asansol and Ballygunge where polling began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, an election official said.

The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP has nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul. Mamata Banerjee’s party has fielded Supriyo in Ballygunge where he is pitted against BJP’s Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)’s Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats.

While Babul Supriyo had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the TMC in September last year, Shatrughan Sinha announced that he has joined the TMC last month, two days after Bengal CM and party supremo Mamata Banerjee said that he will contest the Asansol assembly seat in the West Bengal bypolls on party’s ticket.

The bypoll to the Asansol seat, which was won by Babul Supriyo on a BJP ticket in 2019, was necessitated after Supriyo left the Saffron party to join the TMC an resigned as from the MP post. The Ballygunge seat, meanwhile, fell vacant after the demise of former state minister Subrata Mukherjee in November last year.

By-elections Latest Updates:

BJP’s Agnimitra Paul Confident of victory in Asansol, Says Shatrughan Sinha not her competitor

BJP’s Asansol candidate Agnimitra Paul exuded confidence of winning the bypoll and said she does not consider TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha as her competitor. “Shatrughan Sinha is not my competitor, he does not know Asansol. Am confident I will win".

Agnimitra Paul also complained to the election commission (EC) alleging presence of Bengal Police at a booth. “How can they be there," she asked as central forces have been deployed in the constituency for the polling.

Agnimitra Paul claimed that her agents are were not allowed at a booth in Barabani.

-Tight security in Bengal’s Asansol, Ballygunge for voting

A total of 133 companies of central forces have been deployed in the two constituencies — Asansol and Ballygunge. A total 70 companies are stationed in Ballygunge and the remaining are in Asansol. The polling will continue till 6.30 pm.

West Bengal | Ministry of Home Affairs deploys additional 5 Coys of CAPFs in the poll-bound areas (of Ballyguange and Asansol). Earlier 133 coys of CAPF had already been deployed. Polling due in the aforementioned constituencies for tomorrow, April 12— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

-‘Sensitive’ booths identified in Asansol, Ballygunge

-Altogether 680 of the total 2,012 booths in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, and all the 300 booths in Ballygunge in south Kolkata have been identified as “sensitive", he said. Around 15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol. There are around 2.5 lakh voters in Ballygunge.

-Voting underway for Bochahan bypoll in Bihar

Voting began at 7 am on Tuesday for the by-election to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district amid tight security. A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fates of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election, they said.

Altogether 1.53 lakh men, 1.47 lakh women and four voters of the third gender will exercise their franchise at 350 polling centres, which are being manned by 1,500 security personnel, they said. By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

-Voting underway in for bypolls in Kolhapur, Khairagarh assembly seats of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh

Voting is also underway in two other assembly seats - one in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh and the other in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

The Khairagarh seat was running vacant with the demise of MLA of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCJ) Devwrat Singh in November 2021. The bypoll in Kolhapur, meanwhile, has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid-19 in December 2021

