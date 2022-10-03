Bypolls to be Held in 7 Assembly Seats Across Six States on Nov 3, Announces EC

Seven Assembly seats across six states will go to polls on November 3, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

Bye-elections will be held in Andheri East in Maharashtra, Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokrannath in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

The Gazette notification will be issued on October 6. The last date for filing nominations is October 14 and candidates can withdraw their candidatures by October 17.

In Bihar, the bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Mokama MLA from RJD Anant Kumar Singh following his conviction in a case in July while BJP’s Subhash Singh, who represented the Gopalganj constituency, passed away in August.

Vacancies created in Andheri East, Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar constituencies following the death of their respective legislators. Andheri East MLA Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Latke, BJP legislators Arvind Giri (Gola Gokrannath) and Bishnu Sethi (Dhamnagar) passed away this year.

The resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi as a Congress MLA from Adampur and K Rajagopal Reddy as Munugode legislator created vacancy in their constituencies. Bishnoi was expelled by the Congress after he defied its whip and voted for BJP-backed candidate Kartikeya Sharma in Rajya Sabha polls. In August, he joined the BJP.

The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Commission said the district machinery should effectively monitor COVID situation and enforce COVID appropriate behaviour by prescribing requisite legal/administrative norms.

