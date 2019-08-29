Bypolls to Two Rajya Sabha Seats from Uttar Pradesh to be Held on September 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after Samajwadi Party members resigned to join the BJP.

The election will be held on September 23 and the counting will take place on the same evening.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on September 5, the Commission said.

Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar hadresigned earlier this month from their seats and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Their terms were to end on July 7, 2022.

