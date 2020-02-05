CAA & NRC a 'Sinister Design' Foiled by People, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: The leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday attacked the government over the NRC and CAA, saying it was a "sinister design" foiled by the people.

"Our people are coming out to save the Constitution from you," he said in the lower house while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Referring to the CAA and NRC, he said: "It was your sinister design foiled by the common people."

