CAA & NRC Has Made Life Difficult for Muslims, Says Mayawati

Mayawati said if her party wins the Delhi Assembly polls, it will bring development on the lines of BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
CAA & NRC Has Made Life Difficult for Muslims, Says Mayawati
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

New Delhi: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens has made life more difficult for the Muslims, as she appealed to the voters to not get lured by the "enticing manifestos" of the Congress, BJP and AAP.

Addressing a rally here, Mayawati said if her party wins the Delhi Assembly polls, it will bring development on the lines of BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government, driven by the principle of 'Sarvajanhitaye, Sarvajansukhaiye'.

After the CAA and NRC issues, "lives of Muslims have become more difficult," she alleged.

"Also, beware of all the tricks of the trade that rival parties will use to lure you to vote for them," she said.



