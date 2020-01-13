'Our Govts Shot Them Like Dogs': Bengal BJP Chief's Shocker on Anti-CAA Protesters
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh came down heavily on CM Mamata Banerjee 'for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge' on those destroying railway property and public transport.
File photo of Bengal BJP president DIlip Ghosh.
Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property “like in Uttar Pradesh”.
Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.
"Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers' money?" Ghosh said.
He said, "Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs."
The BJP leader said those involved in arson and damaging public property will be shot "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh". "They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy country's property. Is it their zamindari!" he asked.
Ghosh also called for identifying those "sabotaging the interests" of Hindu Bengalis. He claimed that there are two crore "Muslim infiltrators" in the country. "One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he alleged.
