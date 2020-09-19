'...Cabinet Cleared Bills in June': Rebel Leader Says Harsimrat's Resignation Reveals SAD's 'Double Face'

Dissident Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said the party stood exposed for its "double-speak" on the farm bills and asked why Harsimrat Kaur Badal did not resign as minister when the Union Cabinet cleared the bills in June.

The SAD is a BJP ally and its leader Harsimrat Badal resigned as Union minister for food processing industries on Thursday after the Lok Sabha passed the the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

The two bills are likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday Dhindsa, who formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) after quitting the SAD, said Harsimrat Badal was enacting a "drama" by resigning now and this would not be successful as the party stood exposed before the people of Punjab.