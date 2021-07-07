Bhupender Yadav is an MP in the Rajya Sabha for Rajasthan, as well as the general secretary of BJP. Known as an excellent election strategist, Yadav has hit the home run for major BJP victories like the assembly elections of Rajasthan (2013), Gujarat (2017) and Uttar Pradesh (2017).

In 2000, he was named the general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad and maintained this position till 2009. He was the government counsel for the Commission, which examined the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, and the Justice Wadhwa Commission, which reviewed the murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines.

Yadav is known to serve in a lot of parliamentary committees, which has earned him the reputation of being ‘the committee man’. In 2015, he was the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Select Committee on Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

He has also been the chairman of Select Committee of Rajya Sabha on the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill (from 2015-2016) and is currently the chairman of Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.

He is the co-author, along with Ritwick Dutta, of the Supreme Court on Forest Conservation, a study of forest conservation in India.

Last month, Yadav met Gujarat BJP leaders, which has sparked speculations about the reshuffle, and major organizational changes before the upcoming 2024 elections. Media reports claim that Yadav sought feedback from various caste based leaders during the meeting.

