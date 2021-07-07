Cabinet Reshuffle: PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders Congratulate 43 Ministers Who Took Oath Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 15 Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, after they were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet said, “I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India."

In a series of tweets, top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda congratulated the ministers.

“Congratulations to all the karyakartas who took oath as the minister. I believe that the entire cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make its best contribution in taking the welfare policies of the government to the people with full devotion and dedication and in realizing the resolve of self-reliant India," Shah said.

JP Nadda also extended congratulations and said, “Hearty congratulations to all the newly appointed ministers who took oath in the Union Cabinet! I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of you will make your significant contribution in accelerating the development of the country and will make the resolve of self-reliant India come true."

Pratap Sarangi who is among 12 MPs who resigned from the cabinet earlier today extended “profound gratitude" to PM Modi for allowing him to serve in the Council of Ministers for over two years.

Hailing the young faces union minister Smriti Irani said, “Youngest in the history of India having significant representation of women Ministers, PM @narendramodi Ji’s Union Council of Ministers reflects his commitment towards Women-led Development & fulfilling aspirations of a New AatmaNirbhar Bharat."

Finance Minister With Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared a picture on Twitter with Smriti Irani and seven women who took oath as ministers of state: Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Apna Dal’s Anupriya Singh Patel.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the MPs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of States. “The entire team will work wholeheartedly under the guidance of Modiji in building a developed and strong India.#Govt4Growth will meet the criteria," he said.

