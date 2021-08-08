Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Gets One-year Extension

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has been given one-year extension by the government, according to a Ministry of Personnel order. Gauba, former Union Home Secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country’s top bureaucratic post for two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one-year beyond August 30, said the order issued late Saturday night. Gauba is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act under which Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He had also served as secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, looking after crucial left wing extremism division, among other responsibilities. Born in Punjab, Gauba had graduated in Physics from Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as the Chief Secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.

He has represented India on the board of the International Monetary Fund for four years also.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here