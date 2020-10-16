Calcutta HC Orders Re-Post Mortem of BJP Worker Who 'Died in Police Custody', Party Demands CBI Probe

Death of a BJP worker allegedly in police custody in East Midnapore has created a ripple in West Bengal politics after the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered re-post mortem of the body. The Court’s directive came on a plea filed by the state BJP, which suspected foul play behind Madan Ghorui’s death in 'police custody'.

Madan, a BJP booth karyakarta from Pataspur in East Midnapore, was found dead on Thursday.

The division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha at the Calcutta High Court ordered a re-post mortem at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and instructed that it should be video-graphed. The matter will be heard again on October 20, 2020.

“We had filed a petition before the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha at the Calcutta High Court and requested for re-post mortem of the Madan Ghorii’s body. We welcome the court’s decision,” said BJP’s legal cell in-charge Brajesh Jha.

Speaking to News18, Madan’s brother, Swapan Ghorui, said, "My brother was picked up by the Pataspur police without explaining the matter. After that we were clueless about his whereabouts. Later, we came to know that he died in police custody."

"The police killed my brother in custody and we want stern action against the accused policemen. They killed my brother on the instructions of TMC leaders and we want justice from the Calcutta High Court," said Swapan as he broke down.

Demanding a CBI inquiry, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "Every day the West Bengal police is killing our workers by slapping false cases. We lost another worker and we demand a CBI inquiry into the matter. To save themselves and to suppress the facts, the police are now claiming that he was having some health issues and died due to ailments. This is not true."

In recent months, this is the fifth incident of death of a BJP member in Bengal.

On July 13, 2020, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy from Hemtabad in Bengal’s North Dinajpur district was found hanging in front of a shop near his house. The local residents of Baliyadighi, who discovered his body, immediately alerted the local police. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that he was murdered and demanded a high level inquiry into the matter.

In 2016, Debendra Nath Roy was elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Hemtabad as a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In May 2019, he, along with Subhranshu Roy (Mukul Roy’s son), Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya and more than 50 councillors, joined the BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In another incident on July 29, 2020, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. Then too, BJP leaders alleged that he was killed by the TMC workers after he had refused to join them. He was identified as Purnachandra Das (44), a booth president of BJP in the Ramnagar area of the south Bengal district.

Later, BJP’s former councillor Manish Shukla was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24-Parganas on October 4, 2020.

In all the cases, TMC rubbished the allegation as completely baseless and politically motivated.