Calcutta HC Recalls Order Asking Anubrata Mondal's Daughter, 5 Others to Produce TET Certificate for School Jobs

In a dramatic U-turn, the Calcutta High Court recalled its order directing arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal and five others to appear before it in connection with allegations that they got jobs as primary teachers without having to qualify the Teachers’ Eligibility Test. The high court said there was no need to present eligibility documents before it as directed earlier.

On Wednesday, Sukanya and the five others, who are also said to be close to the TMC leader, were asked by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to personally appear before his court. The six of them were present in person in a packed courtroom number 17 of the Calcutta HC, in compliance with the orders. In a rarest of rare courtroom development, Justice Gangopadhyay allowed journalists to record the court proceedings provided they did not livestream them.

A smiling Justice Gangopadhyay noted at the very outset of the day’s hearing that despite a keen interest and curiosity in the case, his order is likely to be a “damp squib”. He withdrew his previous order, disallowed the petitioner’s supplementary affidavit and declared that “the matter is now over”.

“Subsequent to the passing of the (previous) order, upon closer scrutiny of the supplementary affidavit and the writ application, I find that the supplementary affidavit cannot be used in this proceeding. However, the petitioner shall have liberty to use this or such similar facts in some appropriate proceeding. The supplementary affidavit is expunged from record,” said Justice Gangopadhyay in his order.

The judge dictated: “The order I passed for the persons to produce TET pass certificate and their appointment letters is recalled. This matter will be taken up for further hearing on September 1. This matter is over.”

Despite relief from the high court, Sukanya did not comment on the developments.

It had been alleged in a supplementary affidavit by the petitioner that none of the six persons who got jobs as teachers in West Bengal government-aided schools were TET qualified.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here