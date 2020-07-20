Calcutta HC Turns Down Plea for CBI Probe into BJP MLA's Death in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Monday turned down a plea for a CBI investigation into the unnatural death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy.

Chandima Roy, the wife of the MLA, had filed the petition before the court on Friday seeking a probe by the central agency into his death, alleging that he was murdered.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Shivakant Prasad directed the additional director general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) -- which is investigating the case of MLA's death -- to monitor the probe.

The court also directed that a medical board review the post-mortem report, whose findings were questioned by the petitioner, and submit a second opinion in two weeks. It said that the head of the forensic department of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital will preside over the board.

Opposing the prayer for a CBI probe, Advocate General Kishore Datta submitted that the state CID started investigation in the case within a day of the incident, and one person has been arrested already.

The Hemtabad MLA, who the West Bengal Police claimed died by suicide, was found hanging from a bamboo pole of a shop about a kilometre away from his home at Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on July 13.

Alleging that it was a case of planned murder, the petitioner's lawyer Brajesh Jha prayed for an investigation by a central agency, preferably the CBI.

The petitioner also claimed that the state police had arrived at the conclusion that Roy died by suicide even before the post-mortem report arrived.

Maintaining that an impartial probe was not possible by any agency of the state government, she had prayed for an investigation by the CBI.