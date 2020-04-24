'Put Out of Work Lawyer Under Lockdown': In Centre-Bengal Feud, Mahua Moitra Aims Dart at Governor

Kolkata: The feud between Centre and the Bengal government seems to be getting uglier by the day. After the bitter messages exchanged between governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Mahua Moitra jumped into the duel, asking "Modi-Shah to call back out of work lawyer and put him under lockdown".

"Honestly we’re dealing with a pandemic. None of us have time or inclination to keep engaging with & humouring an out of work lawyer on a gubernatorial assignment in Kolkata’s RajBhavan Do us all a favour #ModiShah- get this gent back to Del & keep him under lockdown!" Moitra tweeted.

In a five-page letter, Dhankhar responded to the CM, who accused him of "forgetting" that she was the elected head of government in the state and he was merely a "nominated" one.

Initial Response ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩. Final one tomorrow. People need to know all. State and people cannot be made to suffer at the hands of those who compromise constitutional prescriptions. None is above Law. pic.twitter.com/FA3jIFpipy — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 23, 2020

Sent response @MamataOfficial to her communication.



Hope good sense prevails now and all move in togetherness to deal with the challenges state is facing so that people in deep distress get some solace. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 24, 2020

Over the past fortnight, the TMC has been sparring with the Centre after the home ministry pulled up the state government for not adhering to the strict lockdown measures, and allowing certain relaxations despite several reminders. Dhankhar also issued a veiled threat that central paramilitary forces could be deployed to enforce the lockdown if necessary.

On Monday, the home ministry formed six IMCTs to assess the implementation of lockdown measures. Of the six teams, two each were for West Bengal and Maharashtra, and one each for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The next day, MHA alleged that the state government was not cooperating with the central team visiting West Bengal, which was in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

The teams informed the Centre that they wre being stopped from field visits, interacting with health workers and they were not being allowed to assess the ground-level situation.