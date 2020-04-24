POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Put Out of Work Lawyer Under Lockdown': In Centre-Bengal Feud, Mahua Moitra Aims Dart at Governor

File Photo of Mahua Moitra. (Image: PTI)

File Photo of Mahua Moitra. (Image: PTI)

In a five-page letter, Dhankhar responded to the CM, who accused him of 'forgetting' that she was the elected head of government in the state and he was merely a 'nominated' one.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Share this:

Kolkata: The feud between Centre and the Bengal government seems to be getting uglier by the day. After the bitter messages exchanged between governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Mahua Moitra jumped into the duel, asking "Modi-Shah to call back out of work lawyer and put him under lockdown".

"Honestly we’re dealing with a pandemic. None of us have time or inclination to keep engaging with & humouring an out of work lawyer on a gubernatorial assignment in Kolkata’s RajBhavan Do us all a favour #ModiShah- get this gent back to Del & keep him under lockdown!" Moitra tweeted.

In a five-page letter, Dhankhar responded to the CM, who accused him of "forgetting" that she was the elected head of government in the state and he was merely a "nominated" one.


Over the past fortnight, the TMC has been sparring with the Centre after the home ministry pulled up the state government for not adhering to the strict lockdown measures, and allowing certain relaxations despite several reminders. Dhankhar also issued a veiled threat that central paramilitary forces could be deployed to enforce the lockdown if necessary.

On Monday, the home ministry formed six IMCTs to assess the implementation of lockdown measures. Of the six teams, two each were for West Bengal and Maharashtra, and one each for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The next day, MHA alleged that the state government was not cooperating with the central team visiting West Bengal, which was in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

The teams informed the Centre that they wre being stopped from field visits, interacting with health workers and they were not being allowed to assess the ground-level situation.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres