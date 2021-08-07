'Call Didi, Save India': After Tamil Nadu, Mamata's Posters in Left Bastion Kerala

After Tamil Nadu, grand posters of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee have come up in Kerala. In a redux of the 1970s when giant banners of former prime minister Indira Gandhi had sprung up in Kerala’s Kochi, “Call Didi Save India, Delhi Chalo” posters featuring Banerjee’s face are spreading fast.

Didi’s banners in Kerala – a state under the Left government - are interestingly a political irony as Banerjee is known for her staunch opposition to the communist ideology and rose to power ousting a 34-year-old red rule in West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Mamata’s Graffiti Fill Walls of Tamil Nadu - This Time as ‘Amma’, Not ‘Didi’

“This kind of similar posters had come up back in the 1970s. Then, the slogan was ‘Call Indira Save India, Chalo Delhi’,” a senior journalist from Kerala told CNN-News18.

The Trinamool Congress has no organisational foundation across southern India, so the development is seen as a striking show of Banerjee’s soaring influence in the region, thereby hinting towards a possibility of a larger pan-India character of the party under her leadership.

The party has taken the development in a positive spirit and maintained that it goes on to show that the fierce leader of Bengal is being considered as a nationwide alternative for taking on the BJP at the Centre.

“The TMC now definitely wants to grow nationally and this kind of support certainly will boost us,” said veteran party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, adding that Banerjee is “being accepted nationwide as the saviour of the common man and the democratic institutions”.

“The skyrocketing price rise of essential commodities, unprecedented joblessness, colossal failure in supplying oxygen and vaccination program; sale of banks, insurance, oil and mines sector, airports and Air India, ports and its huge track of lands across the country, 400 rail stations and hundreds of train routes, 28 PSUs, 15 ordnance factories, etc. to crony capitalists have since made the lives of common people and our young generation miserable, many of them can’t even maintain their animal existence, not to speak of living with human dignity, a fundamental right under Article 21 guaranteed by the Constitution of India to all Indian citizens,” he said.

On the other hand, the BJP said that “all these dreams of TMC will never come true as Mamata will never become the Prime Minister”.

Meanwhile, there has been a notable shift in the Left’s approach towards arch-rival TMC in West Bengal. From party notes to speeches of CPI-M leaders, the Left has expressed that to stop the BJP nationally they can support Banerjee. It will be interesting to witness how Banerjee and her party encash on this new arena of support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here