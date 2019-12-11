Tickets Denied by State Unit, Fadnavis Should Take Responsibility for Poll Performance: Munde
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had stated earlier that the decision to deny tickets to some of his former ministerial colleagues was taken by the party's central committee.
File photo of Pankaja Munde
Mumbai: BJP leader Pankaja Munde said on Wednesday that the decision to deny tickets to some leaders in Maharashtra was taken at the state level, and Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility for the party's election performance.
Munde, a cabinet minister in then Fadnavis-led government, lost the assembly election from Parli. Former chief minister Fadnavis had stated earlier that the decision to deny tickets to some of his former ministerial colleagues was taken by the party's central committee.
Speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Munde said, "Tickets were not denied in Delhi, but here in Maharashtra. Whatever the party's performance has been,
Devendra Fadnavis should take the responsibility."
In the October 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP denied tickets to then state ministers Vinod Tawde and Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Former ministers Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse also did not get tickets.
The party, which had won 122 out of 288 seats in 2014 Assembly elections on its own, could win 105 seats in alliance with the Shiv Sena this time, and lost power when the Sena walked away to join hands with the Congress and NCP.
