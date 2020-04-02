POLITICS

Calling Army to Enforce Rules Can Only be Last Resort, Says Sharad Pawar

File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Army is summoned to fight enemies and not citizens, the former defence minister said in a 'Facebook live' program.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
Seeking the Army's help to enforce discipline during lockdown for coronavirus can only be a measure of last resort, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said during an online interaction on Thursday.

One Facebook user said the Army should be called in to take action against those who do not follow lockdown regulations and norms of social distancing.

Responding to the comment, Pawar said a legion of NGO workers are playing their role in the fight against COVID-19.

"Summoning Army is the last resort. The Army is summoned (to fight) against enemies and not our own people. So we should not think about summoning the Army till there is no need," he said.

"If ever such a need arises, it may be thought of eventually," the veteran leader added.

