English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Calling for Discipline These Days is Branded 'Autocratic', Says PM Modi at Venkaiah Naidu's Book Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to give Naidu a ministry in his government, but he said he wanted to be the minister of rural development.
PM Narendra Modi during the launch of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's book “Moving On… Moving Forward: A Year in Office.” (TV grab)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that calling for discipline these days is branded "autocratic", as he praised Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for being a "disciplinarian".
After launching a book on experiences of Naidu during his first year as vice president of India and chairman of Rajya Sabha, Modi said he always provides visionary leadership whenever he gets a responsibility.
"Venkaiah ji is a disciplinarian, but our country's situation is such that it has become easy to call discipline undemocratic. If some one calls for discipline, he is branded autocratic...the whole dictionary is opened. But the discipline Venkaiah ji calls for he himself follows it," he said.
The prime minister said whichever duty Naidu had, he performed it with utmost diligence and adapted into that role with ease. "He has been in public life for 50 years. Ten years in student politics and 40 years in state as well as national politics," he said.
The 245-page book titled "Moving on Moving forward: A year in office" brings out Naidu's "mission of engagement" on four key issues with various stakeholders across the country and its alignment with the mission of a new India in the making.
Naidu says in the book his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as vice president on August 11 last year. Modi said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to give Naidu a ministry in his government, but he said he wanted to be the minister of rural development.
"Venkaiah ji is a farmer at heart. He is passionate about the welfare of farmers and agriculture. "The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana came into being due to the efforts of Naidu Ji. In a time when political discourse was centred around train stoppages only, he ensured that leaders began to think more about roads and other forms of connectivity," Modi also said.
At the book launch event, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Congress leader Anand Sharm were present on the dais.
(With inputs from PTI)
After launching a book on experiences of Naidu during his first year as vice president of India and chairman of Rajya Sabha, Modi said he always provides visionary leadership whenever he gets a responsibility.
"Venkaiah ji is a disciplinarian, but our country's situation is such that it has become easy to call discipline undemocratic. If some one calls for discipline, he is branded autocratic...the whole dictionary is opened. But the discipline Venkaiah ji calls for he himself follows it," he said.
The prime minister said whichever duty Naidu had, he performed it with utmost diligence and adapted into that role with ease. "He has been in public life for 50 years. Ten years in student politics and 40 years in state as well as national politics," he said.
The 245-page book titled "Moving on Moving forward: A year in office" brings out Naidu's "mission of engagement" on four key issues with various stakeholders across the country and its alignment with the mission of a new India in the making.
Naidu says in the book his mission of exploring and shaping public discourse over four key issues took him on extensive travels across the country since he was sworn in as vice president on August 11 last year. Modi said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to give Naidu a ministry in his government, but he said he wanted to be the minister of rural development.
"Venkaiah ji is a farmer at heart. He is passionate about the welfare of farmers and agriculture. "The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana came into being due to the efforts of Naidu Ji. In a time when political discourse was centred around train stoppages only, he ensured that leaders began to think more about roads and other forms of connectivity," Modi also said.
At the book launch event, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Congress leader Anand Sharm were present on the dais.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
- Karim Benzema Double Fires Real Madrid to Victory Over Leganes
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
- Apple iPhone Rose Gold Inspired Tata Nexon Compact SUV Offered by Coimbatore Based Dealer
- Karan Johar Says He's Underpaid and Undersexed, Wants to Marry This Bollywood Leading Lady
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...