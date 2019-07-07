Came Here for Sunday Spa, Says BJP Leader Spotted at Same Mumbai Hotel as Rebel Karnataka MLAs

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mumbai president Mohit Kamboj was on Sunday spotted at the Mumbai hotel where rebel MLAs from the JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka are holed up, triggering speculation that the BJP was fishing in troubled waters.

Kamboj, meanwhile, denied having met the disgruntled Karnataka lawmakers. “It’s Sunday. I stay nearby so I came here for spa… nothing to do with the MLAs,” he told mediapersons while leaving the hotel.

The Maharashtra BJP had earlier in the day claimed that it was not aware of the presence any of the 10 dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine in Mumbai.

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka plunged into a crisis on Saturday, with 13 MLAs of the alliance submitting their resignation to the Speaker.

After submitting the resignations, 10 MLAs flew by a chartered flight and arrived at a hotel in Mumbai late on Saturday night.

"We are not aware of the presence of any MLA from Karnataka in Mumbai. We have nothing to do with the developments,” Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhayay said.

Rebel JD(S) MLA AH Vishwanath told reporters on Saturday that "14 MLAs from Congress and JD(S) have resigned", but Karnataka Assembly secretariat sources said 13 legislators have put in their papers, including Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh, who had submitted his resignation to the speaker's office earlier in the week.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the Karnataka House.